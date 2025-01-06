Culinary connections

The Hyatt Regency Sukhumvit buzzed with excitement last month as diplomats, business leaders and members of Bangkok's expat and local communities gathered for the launch of Global Culinary Stories.

This extraordinary book by Kathleen Pokrud, a Chinese-Thai writer and international affairs enthusiast, promises to do much more than teach its readers how to cook -- it offers a window into the culinary heritage, culture and traditions of over 45 nations. Through its pages, Global Culinary Stories celebrates the unifying power of food, underscoring how cuisine acts as a bridge between cultures, connecting people across borders.

The book's premise is as ambitious as it is unique. It isn't merely a collection of recipes but a heartfelt exploration of history, cultural exchange and diplomacy, told through the voices of ambassadors, embassy representatives and their spouses. Kathleen, who conceived the idea during the quiet evenings of pandemic lockdowns, describes the project as a personal passion born from her love of learning about world cultures.

"I realised that the most authentic stories could come directly from the people who know their country's culture best -- ambassadors and embassy representatives," she explained.

Creating the book was no small feat. Kathleen began her journey in February 2022, with her first feature on the cuisine of Luxembourg. Over the next few years, she conducted interviews, oversaw photo sessions and coordinated with embassies as ambassadors and their families came and went. Each chapter reflects the fruits of those efforts, offering intimate narratives about a country's culinary roots and the influences that shaped them.

"For many chapters, this meant collaborating with both former and current representatives to ensure that every contribution was acknowledged and everyone involved was properly credited," Kathleen shared

The result is a vibrant collection of stories and recipes that highlight the evolution of cuisines over time. From traditional dishes dating back centuries to contemporary reinterpretations, Global Culinary Stories captures the dynamic essence of global gastronomy. Kathleen marvelled at the interconnectedness of food cultures, noting how trade, migration and exploration have transformed local ingredients and cooking techniques into global phenomena.

"Cuisines around the world have evolved into vibrant reflections of multicultural diversity, where 'East meets West' in dynamic and delicious ways," she said. "Indigenous ingredients and cooking techniques have travelled across the globe, blossoming beautifully in new destinations."

Among the highlights of the book are two royal recipes contributed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn: green curry with salted eggs, and pan-fried chicken. These dishes, which open the book, are emblematic of Thai culinary excellence and reflect the Princess' personal connection to the country's food heritage. Kathleen spoke with deep gratitude about this royal contribution, noting how it elevates the project's cultural significance.

"These two royal recipes graciously bestowed upon us not only reflect Her Royal Highness's profound wisdom and ingenuity but also serve as a source of inspiration. They represent a treasured legacy to be shared with foreign dignitaries, diplomatic communities and people around the world."

Photography plays a central role in the book's storytelling. Working closely with embassies, Kathleen ensured that the visuals captured the essence of each country's culinary traditions. The photographs, many of which were taken locally, were created with the help of volunteer photographers Jenny Chan and Teresa Biesty. Their dedication brought an authenticity to the book that Kathleen deeply admired.

Kathleen pays homage to Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn on stage at the book launch.

"Their passion and commitment have brought a level of authenticity and heart that truly elevates its storytelling," she said.

The stories behind the recipes are as compelling as the dishes themselves. Kathleen recounted countless anecdotes from her time working with ambassadors and embassy staff, describing the long hours of collaboration required to bring the project to life. Each recipe is a reflection of the generosity and enthusiasm of those who contributed, offering readers a taste of the pride and history embedded in these dishes.

"Foreign ambassadors have spent their diplomatic lives showcasing the beauties of their countries. Their vast experience offers the most distinctive and authoritative voice to exemplify each of their country's cuisines," Kathleen explained.

While Kathleen refrains from picking a personal favourite among the more than 80 recipes included in the book, she acknowledges that each holds a special place in her heart.

"Depending on the season or the day, each reader may find themselves drawn to a particular recipe that resonates with their mood or memories," she reflected. The recipes span a broad spectrum, from appetisers to desserts, ensuring that there's something for everyone.

A particularly memorable moment in the book's creation involved preparing the royal recipes for the official launch. Kathleen and her team encountered an unexpected challenge when a key ingredient required for one of the dishes wasn't readily available in Thailand. After an extensive search, they were able to source the ingredient from China, allowing them to faithfully recreate the dish. "The final version served at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit during the launch was made with deep respect and admiration," Kathleen recalled.

Beyond its culinary appeal, Global Culinary Stories carries a meaningful philanthropic mission. Proceeds from the book will be donated to the Thai Red Cross Society, aligning with Kathleen's vision of using the project to promote international friendship and give back to the community. Having supported the Thai Red Cross's Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar for years, Kathleen expressed confidence in the impact the proceeds would have. "Having covered and supported this meaningful event for several years, I am confident that the proceeds will be put to excellent use through the impactful initiatives of the Thai Red Cross Society," she said.

Kathleen hopes the book will inspire readers to embrace the universal language of food, using it as a tool for fostering understanding and connection. She envisions families cooking recipes from the book together, introducing children to new cultures, or friends from different backgrounds gathering to share dishes from their respective homelands.

"It is often said that friendship is forged by breaking bread together, and these moments embody that spirit perfectly," she remarked. "While we take pride in our own heritage, it is equally important to learn from and celebrate the traditions of others."

As Global Culinary Stories finds its way into kitchens around the world, Kathleen is already contemplating her next steps. She sees potential for a sequel that explores food sustainability, examining how global citizens can work together to preserve culinary traditions and resources for future generations. She is also drawn to the idea of celebrating other aspects of cultural heritage, such as traditional textiles. "If the opportunity arises, I would love to expand my focus to explore traditional fabrics from different countries, showcasing the artistry and heritage they represent," she mused.

Through its rich blend of history, culture, and cuisine, Global Culinary Stories achieves something remarkable: it brings the world closer together, one dish at a time. As Kathleen so eloquently put it: "Like art and music, food is a universal language that connects us all. May this humble book serve as a bridge to international friendship and cultural appreciation, bringing people together one meal at a time."