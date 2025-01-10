Centara Karon Resort Phuket gets a new look

Centara Hotels & Resorts recently unveiled the new-look Centara Karon Resort Phuket, which has started welcoming travellers back to paradise following a renovation that has transformed every aspect of the guest experience.

Following the renovation, the resort now invites visitors to unwind in three distinct zones -- The Terrace, The Lagoon and The Tropicale -- creating options for couples, families and friends alike.

With a contemporary design that blends a soothing colour palette with geometric patterns and natural elements, the resort's newly refreshed accommodation is tailored to the needs of every guest. Highlights include The Terrace's spacious rooms, which feature balconies with views of the city or sea. Set to be unveiled by the end of 2025, the one, two and three-bedroom Pool Villas will be spectacular sanctuaries with outdoor pools and a dedicated check-in area -- ideal for romantic getaways or grand celebrations with up to eight guests.

For curious explorers who want to head out and uncover the wonders of Phuket, the powder-soft sands of Karon Beach are just a short walk away while several golf courses are within easy reach and Phuket's heritage-rich Old Town, with its Sino-Portuguese architecture and vibrant night markets, is just 15 kilometres away.