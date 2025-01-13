Explore Lampang's Burmese legacy with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to enjoy Burmese and colonial heritage in Lampang from Feb 28 to March 2.

A bypass province en-route to Chiang Mai, Lampang was once known for its bourgeoning ceramics industry in the 1990s, the quartz semi-precious stone craze back in the 1960s and for having the first and once longest train tunnel in Thailand completed and opened in 1918.

However, little is known about how the province used to be one of the largest hubs for the timber industry in the northern part of Thailand with its apex during the interwar period.

Along with flourishing industry came an influx of foremen and workers from Myanmar into Lampang to work for major timber companies. This working flock constituted not only the Burmese, but also the Mon, the Shan and the Taungthus.

Many of them became wealthy, permanently settled down there and later commissioned Buddhist monasteries with great religious effigies and structures to be built around the downtown area, making Lampang a sumptuous repository of Burmese-style Buddhist structures.

Until this day, the splendid architecture galore stands and has been maintained by descendants of the original donors, as well as the local authorities serving as a testament to an interesting facet of local history.

The upcoming trip will take participants to explore this lesser-known Burmese architectural heritage of Lampang, along with other interesting colonial buildings, at temples such as Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang, Wat Pong Yang Khok, Wat Si Rongmuang, Wat Srichum, Wat Pa Fang, Wat Chai Mongkol, Wat Monsanthan and Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao Suchadaram.

The fee is 22,500 baht (21,000 for members).