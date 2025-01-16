Explore Phuket property with Nestopa

Nestopa, a cutting-edge property portal that connects developers and agents, invites all Bangkok-based real estate agents to discover Phuket's luxury property market at an exclusive event, at the Grande Centre Point Terminal 21, Sukhumvit Road, on Jan 21 at 2.30pm.

The event is hosted by Sudara, a premier Phuket residential development with a team known for its luxury projects and it promises to be an invaluable opportunity to explore the rapidly growing Phuket property market.

This gathering is designed to connect Bangkok agents with Phuket's leading developers and provide essential insights into the region's booming real estate opportunities. Agents will not only learn about the latest market trends but also be introduced to Sudara, a flagship development by award-winning Princess Villa and Lan Kwai Fong Group, managed by Andara Resort & Villas.

Sudara features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom resort-style residences and recently won awards for Best Luxury Condo Development (Phuket) and Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards.

Jason Thelen. Sudara

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Jason Thelen, senior sales and marketing director of Sudara, who will share his expertise on the aggressive growth of Phuket's real estate market and how agents can position themselves to take advantage of the island's expanding opportunities.

They will also connect with top developers and gain first-hand insights into the high-potential Sudara Residences project.

Whether you're looking to expand your portfolio or tap into new markets, this gathering is a must-attend event for any agent serious about staying ahead of the curve in one of Southeast Asia's most exciting real estate hubs.

Seats are limited. For reservations, visit https://contact.nestopa.com/sudara-residences-phuket-agent-day/