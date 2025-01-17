Your horoscope for Jan 17-23

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Expect a few bumps on the road. Miscommunication, misunderstandings or unexpected hurdles might pop up. These can be great opportunities to learn and grow professionally. You'll handle your emotions and stress well and might even get a chance to show off your managerial strengths. Don't let all the praise go to your head.

(₿) Think twice before buying those nice-to-haves. Something you use every day may need to be repaired or you may have to go to a dentist and it won't be cheap. Avoid high-risk investments and don't lend anyone money.

(♥) Couples face a difficult situation together but it also brings them closer emotionally. You may discover what a quick thinker your partner is. Simple pleasures and relaxed moments together are on the cards.

(⚤) You hit it off with someone new but you can forese that social and financial differences may later become hurdles for forming a relationship with them. Romance scammers may slide into your DMs.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You have a full plate and then some because your boss and client ask to take on a big project. Even with a jam-packed schedule, you're staying cool and flexible. Dealing with people and demands seems to come naturally to you. Entrepreneurs should look deeper into regulations to ensure the smooth running of their projects.

(₿) You have a high chance of success when it comes to negotiating your salary or rate. Seeking financial support or restructuring debt also looks promising. You'll be smart with your finances, keeping track of your earnings, assets and investments. Any money worries will start to lift, bringing you peace of mind.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend time together as usual due to their conflicting schedules. Despite the occasional physical distance between you two, your emotional bond remains solid. Small acts like exchanging text and cute stickers can do wonders for your relationship.

(⚤) If you've been getting to know someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official. Dating app users, your match may ask to meet you in the flesh asap.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll feel a renewed sense of security about your job or career path. An opportunity to expand your network and forge new and valuable connections awaits. You're happily busy and full of energy and creativity. New work projects could mean more cash flowing into your pocket.

(₿) Get ready to enjoy the benefits of what you've sowed. A payment you're expecting will arrive as promised. A financial negotiation will conclude in a way that makes you smile. You've got a solid sense of when to treat yourself and when to save up.

(♥) You and your partner are in sync, enjoying a deeper connection and sharing happy moments. Your relationship runs smoothly. A surprise or unexpected gift may come to you both.

(⚤) Your charm and confidence are off the charts. The first date with someone you like is on the cards. A foreigner may ask for your contact and later try to get to know you sincerely.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Complicated tasks are manageable for you. Your friendly communication style endears you to your colleagues. Group tasks produce a bigger impact and success. If you're job hunting, you may be asked by a potential employer to join them as soon as possible.

(₿) You may successfully negotiate a pay raise. You may secure financial support or wisely prioritise debts. Beware of new forms of MLM and Ponzi schemes.

(♥) Your partner's hidden past or secrets may resurface, prompting you to take a moment to reassess the relationship. Financial disagreements with your partner are also on the cards, so be extra patient. Some people can be very sensitive when it comes to money.

(⚤) Someone you like also likes your company but you shouldn't expect them to like you as much as you like them. They may not want to be in a relationship with anyone right now.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Expect to connect with new team members and learn a few new systems. There might be some minor disagreements along the way, but with your quick learning and positive attitude, you’ll adapt to new changes. Business owners may discover a promising new market.

(₿) Be mindful of your spending on entertainment and socialising. Enjoy yourself and nice things within a budget that works for you. Read the fine print before signing your name on any documents.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend time together due to conflicting schedules or work commitments. You may feel like your partner is taking you for granted and vice versa. However, feelings aren't facts. The physical distance can be reduced with a silly text or cute emoji.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but also quickly realise that they have several admirers and you're not their first choice. Beware of sophisticated romance scammers.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for difficult colleagues or customers from hell. With a positive attitude and quick thinking, you should be able to handle them with grace. Double-check everything before you send it. An impromptu work trip might pop up. Get ready to pack your bag.

(₿) Your past investments or efforts start showing some positive returns. A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation. You've got a good sense of when to save and when to splurge, maintaining a nice balance between being smart with money and enjoying life.

(♥) A few playful disagreements and friendly competitions with your partner are possible. Household chores could feel less tiring and more like a fun bonding experience if you two tackle them together.

(⚤) Romance may spark between you and someone from work or a work-related social event. However, you two get to know each other secretly to avoid gossip. Someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Tech glitches and toxic coworkers might slow your progress, so be prepared to be flexible and extra patient. A project that you're about to start may get shelved. If you deal with customers, be careful with online and face-to-face communication.

(₿) Stay thrifty because there may be unexpected bills that can't wait. Don't lend anyone money or take on high-risk investments. If you're short on cash, someone in your family is willing to help.

(♥) Couples may make big decisions that affect their finances in the long run. An opportunity to sweeten your relationship and light up the passion for each other is on the cards but don't get too adventurous in bed.

(⚤) You may meet someone who makes your heart flutter when you least expect it. However, concerns over past relationship patterns or fears of commitment may hold you back from exploring a potential romance.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You may have a tough time keeping up with your to-do list. It may take you more time to finish certain tasks. Superiors offload tasks and you find it difficult to say no. Artists and creators may have an online dispute with someone in the same industry.

(₿) You may receive valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift. Resist tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly that are coming your way. Double-check everything whether you're buying or selling a property; even the small details can make a big difference.

(♥) Spouses may argue over house chores and parenting styles. Playful squabbles and friendly competitions between you two can be expected. You may tell a white lie in order to avoid arguments.

(⚤) Don't rush to be in a relationship with someone or else you may miss the red flags. Beware of romance swindlers. Don't let a charming dating profile steal your heart or your money.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Get ready to roll up your sleeves! A heavier workload with skill-building tasks is on the cards, but that’s a positive sign. It could mean you're being prepped for something bigger and better. Work relationships can be tricky, but a senior colleague will support you.

(₿) Reap the harvest of your past investments or efforts. Whether you're trying to sell your property or someone else's, you'll close a deal soon. You’ll be smart with your cash. A friend might hit you up for a loan for a weak reason, but you'll know exactly what to do.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home or in public. They are each other's sources of encouragement and thoughtful advice. You may cosy up to your partner and chat about your dreams.

(⚤) You may meet someone really hot through friends or hobbies. You'll quickly realise that they have several admirers but you also believe you can win their heart. An unexpected DM from an admirer on social media is also on the cards.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpectedly tight deadlines. You manage resources, relationships and expectations well. If you have an exam or a contest coming up, you're likely to perform well. Business owners stay one step ahead of the game.

(₿) Money talks will flow smoothly, leading to positive results. Investors, your instincts are spot-on. Trust your gut — it’s likely to lead you in the right direction. You may discover what you recently lost.

(♥) Couples talk to each other about everything from serious to silly. Despite different opinions, they work together to find a happy medium. They are good listeners to each other. They feel safe and secure when they're around each other.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. A romantic spark with someone you met through work or a hobby is on the cards.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Get ready to go on a work trip on short notice. It could lead to exciting developments and valuable connections. Regardless of where you work from, you manage to stay laser-focused on tasks, work smart and make a lot of progress. You won't miss any deadlines.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra income through behind-the-scenes work or uncredited contributions awaits. Double-check everything whether you're buying or selling property; even the small details can make a big difference. Review the paperwork carefully.

(♥) Couples may not understand each other as if they speak different languages. There may be tense and dark moments in your relationship. However, an opportunity to sweeten up their love is on the cards.

(⚤) Travel might lead you to a passionate romance. It's wonderful to enjoy the moment, but remember that the magic might fade once you’re home.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) A long-term project starts to shape up and seemingly head towards success. Your brain fires on all cylinders. You process and analyse data quickly and make the right decisions. You may be offered a new job but also receive a counteroffer from your boss.

(₿) A refund or overdue payment that you're waiting for will finally arrive. Someone may come to you first with a freelance offer but they need your answer immediately. A few small, unexpected bills or fines might pop up, but you’ll handle them with ease.

(♥) An in-law or someone in your close circle may cause drama in your relationship. If you're in a long-distance relationship, you might face a crucial moment that could strengthen or sever your bond. Trust your gut feeling and let it guide you.

(⚤) If you're in a situationship, you may no longer see the point of keeping it. It'll be a swift and clean end. You want something more meaningful and someone you can really settle down with.