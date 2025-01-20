Siam Society hosts lecture on Thai military history

Who's who in the Thai military? Why and how did the military evolve to enjoy the enormous power it continues to wield? Why have coups occurred? What is the future of the Thai military?

Siam Society is holding a lecture on "Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendancy in Thailand" to address these and other related questions, this Thursday at 7pm.

It will be conducted by Paul Chambers, who authored a book of the same title which was published last August by ISEAS Publishing, Singapore. It is one of the first works in English to focus attention on the history of a highly relevant Thai political actor responsible for changing multiple governments -- the military.

The book is a chronology of the armed forces in Thailand, from its founding as a permanent standing army in 1852 and service to the absolute monarchy, its martial dominance roughly from 1932 until 1973, reasserted power after 1976 until 1988/1992, backseat role in the 1992-2006 guided democracy and reinvigorated sway since 2006.

By 2024, Thailand had experienced 14 successful, overt military coups (depending on the definition of coup) and despite currently being headed by a civilian prime minister, continues to possess a military which could stage a coup at any time.

Those attending this talk will learn how the military evolved to be so powerful and its relations with civilian governments, as well as direct ties with other governments (such as the US) over time.

Chambers is a scholar specialising in Southeast Asian politics, who has authored or co-authored over 100 publications. His research centres on civil-military relations and international affairs in Southeast Asia, specifically Thailand.

The fee is 300 baht (free for members and students). Copies of the book will also be available at discount prices at the event.