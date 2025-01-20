Celebrate the Lunar New Year with special treats

As the ancient Chinese proverb goes, "To the ruler, the people are heaven; to the people, food is heaven." What to expect in the Year Of The Wood Snake? Guru By Bangkok Post has a list of food and beverages, and events to join.

EAT

InterContinental Bangkok

Bringing progress and abundance, the arrival of the Year Of The Snake brings celebrations to the Cantonese restaurant, Summer Palace. The à la carte menu includes highlights like Roasted duck lo hei and Crispy Boston lobster with salted egg yolk sauce, as well as the Nian gao Chinese new year cake. Dine tremendously as a group of four to six on the Emperor set. Parties of 10 have a choice between the Fortune set and the Wealthy set. There is also the all-you-can-eat dim sum.

Sending the joy home are Chinese New Year’s hampers and goodies. Available from Summer Palace and Butter, the three hamper choices pair stately Organic Silk Black Tea with Smiley Sesame Balls, Classic Chinese Walnut Cookies, or Homemade XO Sauce. Add Chinese Water Chestnut Goji Berry Cakes or Homemade Shanghai Sauce to further enrich the gifts. Butter will also offer Oolong tea cookies to the Spark Of Prosperity Cake. This will be available from Jan 17 to Feb 7. At Espresso, there will be a Chinese New Year Lunch Buffet on Jan 29-30. The Chinese New Year cocktails and mocktails will be until Feb 7.

Asiatique Ancient Tea House

Asiatique Ancient Tea House is offering a “Chinese High Tea”, available until Feb 28. A selection of sweet and savoury bites, using fresh local, seasonal and luxurious imported ingredients are on offer. These include silky-smooth Foie gras mousse with mandarin orange sauce, Scallop-shaped barbecue pork pies and Mushroom-shaped polo buns with shrimp and mushroom. It includes a White chocolate mooncake with black sesame praline, Mango ad sago cream and a Goji berry and dark chocolate praline. The tea comes with a choice of Chinese teas, including bai mu dan (white tea), Dragon’s Well (green tea), tie kuan yin (blue tea), breakfast tea (dark tea) or chrysanthemum (tisane).

The “Flavors of Fortune” is a series of à la carte, which will be served from Jan 28 to Feb 2. Toss to prosperity with the Yu Shen salmon, where the higher you toss, the more fortune will come your way. Enjoy Double-boiled fish maw, Braised abalone, Steamed Patagonia toothfish and Genghis Khan crispy short rib. End the evening with Golden fish nian gao), the traditional Chinese New Year cake to sweeten every celebration.

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant and Man Ho Bistro

At JW Marriott Bangkok, immerse in the traditions of Chinese New Year at Man Ho Chinese Restaurant and Man Ho Bistro at the Erawan Bangkok. At Man Ho, executive Chinese chef Leslie Du presents two Chinese New Year set menus. Both start with a choice Yu Sheng. Titled “Abundance”, the first offers signature dishes such as Stewed sea conch and Black chicken with dry scallops soup, Live tiger grouper with yellow chilli sauce and garlic, Whole-fired Man Ho Peking duck, R Australian beef short ribs with pomelo, and House-made tofu braised with Shimeji mushroom and abalone sauce. Highlights on the “Vigor” menu include Bamboo fungus with vegetable and abalone soup, Whole suckling pig Hong Kong style, Wok-fried live Boston lobster with spicy garlic, Slow-cooked Australian beef short ribs Jiangnan-style and Braised rice fish maw with golden broth soup. Both menus end with the Nian Gao. Available for lunch and dinner from Jan 25-31.

There will also be a Chinese New Year Premium Dim Sum Buffet on offer from Jan 27-29. At Man Ho Bistro at the Erawan Bangkok, there will be three set menus available until Feb 20.

Conrad Bangkok

Liu restaurant at the Conrad Bangkok will offer auspicious dishes from Jan 25-29. Indulge in an All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch featuring 32 delectable handcrafted specialties. The Essential Set Menu includes Prosperity Salmon Toss, Barbecued Peking suck and Steamed snow fish, among other offerings. The Family Set Menu explores the flavours of Cantonese cuisine like Braised fish maw soup. The Premium Family Set Menu offers Steamed garoupa and Braised abalone with black mushroom and goose web. The Nian Gao Gift Box has "The Koi Fish" with red dates. Pre-order before Jan 15.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

At Pagoda Chinese Restaurant until Jan 31, enjoy a selection of Spring Festival gift boxes and choose from the Nian Gao Box or the Yuan Bao Box. Until Feb 2, celebrate the tradition of yu sheng with the Yu Sheng Salmon, Yu Sheng Abalone or Salmon, or indulge in Golden Peking Duck. Family Sharing Set Menus include auspicious Cantonese dishes. On Jan 29, be dazzled by a live lion and dragon dance in the entrance at 9:09am.

Goji Kitchen + Bar is celebrating with a series of Lunar New Year feasts on Jan 28-29. Mark the occasion with Chinese delicacies, including handcrafted dim sum, steamed black grouper with soy sauce, sizzling oil and leek and drunken chicken, plus a choice of traditional soups: fish maw soup, Sichuan hot and sour seafood soup, and double boiled pork rib and bamboo pith soup. A dedicated BBQ station will showcase whole suckling pig, crispy pork belly, barbecued pork, Peking duck and mala-marinated grilled beef, pork and squid. Diners can savour live roasted chestnuts, shabu-shabu and the Lunar New Year favourite, yee-sang.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel marks the arrival of the Year Of The Snake with a month-long celebration of Chinese flavours in an all-you-can-eat buffet served in a la carte style at Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar. Until Jan 31, indulge in Peking duck, Fish maw soup with crab meat, Dim sum, Chinese lava buns and more. Enjoy a lion dance performance on Jan 29 at lunch.

The St. Regis Bangkok

The hotel will offer culinary delights and activities from Jan 24 to Feb 8. The Lunar New Year Epic Dinner at Viu on Jan 31 and Feb 1 will traverse the Silk Road through a culinary showcase of Chinese and European flavours. On Feb 2, the Festive Signature Sunday Brunch embraces a festive theme, enriching its lavish spread with Chinese dishes such as Suckling pig, Peking duck, Mud crab and the special Yu Sheng alongside a main course menu inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine.

Guests can also enjoy a lion dance performance, a Chinese zither, complimentary “Hong Bao” red envelopes and lucky draws. The Lounge will transform into a haven for those seeking Chinese-inspired treats with cakes and pralines available for purchase.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

The island resort will celebrate Chinese New Year at Andaman Kitchen on Jan 29. The Grand Feast Celebration is an all-you-can-eat buffet dinner featuring an array of dishes and traditional festive delicacies, accompanied by a lion dance performance. Diners can enjoy a selection of Chinese delights, including Spicy Szechuan soup, Sticky beef short ribs, Wok-fried beef tenderloin, Chinese-style BBQ pork spare ribs, Wok-fried sea bass with ginger and leek, and more. A series of vibrant live stations will also see the hotel’s culinary experts craft handmade Dim sum, Peking duck and Roasted pork to-order.

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket

The resort will celebrate on Jan 29 with an evening of food and vibrant festivities, all set against the stunning backdrop of Siray Square. The resort will present a lavish Chinese buffet showcasing authentic flavours and dishes. Highlights include a carving station featuring Roasted pork from Trang province, Live wok-fried seafood, Premium meats, Freshly-tossed noodles, Asian vegetables and much more. There will also be a lion dance performance.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Shangri-La Bangkok’s Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant will offer special dishes from Jan 28 to Feb 2 in two set menus, a special à la carte menu and à la carte dim sum lunch. Also choose to celebrate with the traditional “Lo Hei” and toss up as high as possible, available from Jan 24 to Feb 6. The dining experience will be enhanced by live guzheng performances on Jan 28 at dinner, Jan 29 for lunch and dinner and Jan 30 for lunch. A traditional lion dance, featuring Chinese drumming and cymbal clashes, will be held at the Shangri-La Wing entrance on Jan 29 at 10.15am.

The hotel is also offers a hamper until Feb 6. The Prosperity Chinese New Year’s Hamper features signature items of Shang Palace, including Shang Palace XO Sauce, Shanghainese Sauce, Ginger Plum Sauce, Tie Guan Yin Tea, Traditional House-made Chinese Sponge Cupcake (Ma Lai Go Cupcake), Chinese New Year’s Cake (Nian Gao Koi Fish l Gold Ingot), Chinese Pastry with Pandan and Salted Egg Yolk Filling, Ceramic Chinese Tea Set, Lucky Snake Doll and Chinese New Year Hamper bag. The Shang Palace’s Signature Items includes Shang Palace XO Sauce, Shanghainese Sauce, Ginger Plum Sauce, and Tie Guan Yin Tea. There is also the Double-boiled bird’s nest with peach gum jelly in aged rock sugar syrup, Traditional house-made Chinese sponge cupcake, Chinese New Year’s cake, Chinese Pastry with pandan and salted egg yolk fillings, Shang Palace XO sauce, Shanghainese Sauce, Ginger plum sauce, a Chinese New Year Hamper Bag, Ceramic Chinese tea set and a Lucky snake doll.

Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town

Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town will offer the Grand Set Menu at Yue Restaurant & Bar for upto 10 diners. Apart from auspicious dishes, every booking will also receive a box containing a traditional Nian Gao, the Lunar New Year cake in the shape of a fish, as a gift to take home. The restaurant will also offer a selection of gift boxes featuring freshly baked Hong Kong-style Polo buns and tarts.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a touch of citrus luck at Tea & Tipple until Jan 29. The special “Lucky Orange” cake box contains two pieces and is a contemporary take on the traditional Nian Gao.

The Standard, Bangkok

From Jan 20 to Feb 10, Mott 32 Bangkok will celebrate the Year Of The Sun with a selection of dishes. Highlights include Crispy sesame puff, Molten salted egg yolk, Wok-fried minced oyster, Chinese preserved meat, Prawn cracker and more. Celebrate in grandeur with the Stuffed Crispy Chicken, Abalone, Fish Maw, Sea Cucumber, Glutinous Rice and Chinese preserved Meat, a decadent centerpiece for your reunion table. Other must try dishes feature Stir-fried Lobster with Rainbow Quinoa, the auspicious Braised Yellow Croaker Fish with Shanghainese Rice Cake, and the soulful Wok-fried Rainbow Cauliflower with Termite Mushroom and Bean Curd Skin. From Jan 28 to Feb 2, each table will receive an ang pao with a chance to win one a complimentary three days two nights stay with breakfast for two persons at The Standard, Singapore, among other prizes.

Capella Bangkok

Capella Bangkok will offer an ang pao-inspired resort credit per stay, curated benefits and festive touches such as a lion dance to mark the Lunar New Year, a Capella Moments Chinese lantern-making workshop and an indulgent breakfast featuring à la carte dishes and traditional Chinese desserts. The "Sai Nam BBQ" at Phra Nakhon will be offered from Jan 28-31. Indulge in an à la carte selection like Grilled marinated tiger prawns in garlic, ginger and honey glaze, Spicy grilled lobster with XO sauce and Sichuan spicy grilled whole seabass with ginger and spring onion. The Lunar New Year Room Package at Capella Bangkok is on offer from Jan 24 to Feb 12.

K By Vicky Cheng

K by Vicky Cheng will usher in the “Year Of The Snake” with a choice of three set menus, available from Jan 27 to Feb 2, including options for four, six or eight diners. The "Golden Harmony", "Golden Harvest" and "Golden Fortune" are the sharing set menus, each with different dishes. Pre-order the handcrafted Gift Box featuring a traditional nian gao and turnip cake, which is available from Jan 27 to Feb 2. Only the set menus will be available on Lunar New Year’s Day.

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok

Indulge in the Lunar New Year Orange Cake at Sip & Co. and experience Korean New Year festivities at Anju Korean Rooftop Restaurant & Bar. The Orange cake is available until Jan 31. At Anju, indulge in traditional dishes crafted with authentic ingredients, from Wagyu tteok mandu guk, available from Jan 22 to Feb 2.

The Peninsula Bangkok

From traditional celebrations and luxurious holiday hampers to curated Chinese New Year menus, The Peninsula Bangkok has a lot on offer for Chinese New Year. The hotel lobby is adorned with Chinese lanterns and vibrant red flowers, while lion and dragon dance performances, accompanied by traditional drums and cymbals, create a lively atmosphere. On Jan 29, there will be a dazzling lion dance performance. Mei Jiang will offer a special menu from Jan 28 to Feb 9. The Lunch Dim Sum Set Menu is crafted using traditional recipes.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Celebrate the Year Of The Snake with the “Auspicious Set Dinner” at Riverside Terrace on Jan 29 with two menus. The Golden Jade Snake Set Menu and the Red Diamond Prosperity Set Menu will be on offer with the Happiness Ang Pow Dessert Buffet. From Jan 22 to Feb 12, The Mandarin Oriental Shop will have auspicious delights like the Fortune Black Sesame and Raspberry Cake, the Mandarin Cake, and the Chocolate Jinbao.

Chatrium Grand Bangkok

From Jan 29 to Feb 2, the Chatrium Grand Bangkok will offer Savio’s daily buffet, featuring an exquisite menu of Chinese-inspired delicacies and international favourites. Appetisers include an assortment of dim sum, seafood on ice featuring blue crab, tiger prawns, Dutch green shell mussels, Spotted Babylon, and baby squid (with oysters added for dinner), along with variations of sushi such as maki and nigiri for lunch and sashimi for dinner. Other starters include drunken chicken, jellyfish salad with XO sauce, Taiwan abalone, and shrimp fruit salad. The celebrations are enhanced by a lion dance on Jan 29 from 12.30-1pm. Live music will set the tone each evening from Jan 31 to Feb 1.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok ushers in the Year Of The Snake with a series of experiences. On Jan 29, China-Shows stages a one-hour show at Urban Oasis. Chinese New Year gold ingots are available for purchase in a velvet red bag. Each set includes eight chocolate ingots in Mandarin & Chestnut, and Jujube & Lotus Seeds flavours. Orders can be placed three days in advance until Jan 31. Maa-Lai Library will offer the festive afternoon tea until Feb 9. The tea is a choice of two sets: the “Signature Set” and the “Vegetarian Set”.

From Jan 27 to Feb 2, Craft will present a selection of ultimate comfort baos with four fillings: The Bao XO Supreme: Tender flank steak enhanced with savoury XO sauce, The Bao Golden Charm: Succulent roasted duck with freshly sliced cucumber and hoisin sauce, The Bao Golden Wave: Crispy roasted pork belly, sweet pickled radish topped with roasted white sesame, and The Bao Earthy Essence: A medley of mixed mushrooms in a fragrant garlic soy sauce topped with crispy fried garlic. Tang Hulu is also on offer. Stock.Room will offer a feast from Jan 27 to Feb 2.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

On Jan 28, a Chinese New Year set dinner will be available, while on Jan 29, enjoy a Chinese new year set lunch with a selection of Chinese New Year delicacies at Yu Ting Yuan. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Sweet and turnip puddings, known as traditional symbols of prosperity.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Until Feb 2 at 1897 Lounge, enjoy executive pastry chef Franck Istel's seasonal flavours of gugelhupf: zesty yuzu and fruity lychee raspberry, which are presented in a four-piece box.

Praya Palazzo

To welcome the Lunar New Year, Praya Palazzo will offer an exclusive Thai-Chinese setmenu from Jan 24-30. Available for lunch and dinner, this festive dining experience promises a delightful culinary journey for families and friends gathering to mark the season of renewal.

DRINK

Penfolds

Penfolds Lunar New Year Snake gifting series celebrates the snake zodiac, featuring a snake on the gift box. The Grange 2020, is arguably Australia’s most celebrated wine and is officially listed as a Heritage Icon of south Australia. The Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 is full-bodied. The Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2022 is often referred to as "Baby Grange". The RWT Bin 798 Barosa Valley Shiraz 2022 stands for "Red Winemaking Trial", the name given to the project internally when developmental work began in the early 1990s. The RWT Shiraz was launched in May 2000 with the 1997 vintage. Each gift box plays tribute to the zodiac with a unique gold embellished design featuring the snake moving across the box in various angles. For the first time, Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 750ml formats will be available within the Lunar New Year collection, featuring Penfolds snake design on the bottle label.

STUFF

Fendi

To mark the Lunar New Year and celebrate its centenary, Fendi highlights its creative legacy and presents “Fendi Eyes”, a striking capsule collection that reimagines the maison’s DNA elements with a festive and contemporary flair. Designed for women and men, the collection features a playful reinterpretation of the brand’s signature "monster eye" design, originally inspired by the playful Bag Bugs bag charms. First introduced in the Spring/Summer 2014 season, the Fendi Eyes motif has since become a beloved emblem of Fendi daring creativity.

Maison Martell

Each year, Maison Martell releases an exclusive edition of its most exceptional cognac, inspired by that year’s zodiac animal. Celebrating the Year Of The Snake, the 2025 edition evokes all the enigmatic power of the serpent.

L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Serpent is available in a strictly limited edition of 500, each bottle individually numbered. With each zodiac edition, Martell cellar master Christophe Valtaud builds on the essential and for the 2025 release, he made a scrupulous selection of very old eaux-de-vie from past years of the snake, combining them with the original blend — a symphony of more than 1,400 eaux-de-vie from cognac’s four finest terroirs.

As with all L’Or de Jean Martell editions, this blend opens with notes of citrus and soft spices. With a gentle swirl in the glass, the enigma begins to reveal itself through notes of mild tobacco and precious wood, while its fruity dimension evolves towards candied fruit, fresh blackcurrant and quince marmalade.

In collaboration with Baccarat, Maison Martell has created a decanter echoing a single, pure drop of cognac. The mouth-blown crystal decanter is crowned by a red crystal stopper in the shape of a serpent’s head. The neck of the decanter, covered in 19-carat gold, is engraved with an intricate snakeskin motif and the edition number recalling its rarity. Nestled in a beautifully crafted red case decorated both inside and out with an interlaced snakeskin pattern, the decanter rests on a gold-tone pedestal finely engraved with tiny scales. This striking ensemble is displayed against a dramatic, golden backdrop adorned with the Martell coat of arms, grapevines and gracefully coiling snakes.

Swarovski

Symbolism reigns as Swarovski marks the Year Of The Snake and the start of its 130 years of joy celebrations with a new collection. The Swarovski swan takes centrestage for the House’s 130th anniversary with a new design injection and an exclusive colourway for China. The paired swan pendant is a collection highlight: suspended from a gold-tone chain, it features one gold-tone and one rhodium-plated swan, both studded with a shimmering Swarovski Zirconia pavé.

Swarovski’s tribute to the Year Of The Snake offers an abstract take on the most enigmatic character in the Chinese Zodiac. The snake is captured in motion, taking forms that coil, twist and transfix in the light and spiral around some of the brand’s greatest treasures. From pendants and bracelets to earrings and a brooch, the standout piece is a gold-tone plated pendant featuring a coiled snake adorned with an array of Swarovski zirconia.

The red Matrix Bangle Watch has a rose gold-tone finish and its bezel is surrounded by 20 baguette-cut clear crystals. The Crystalline ballpoint pen is filled with approximately 430 red crystals. More Year Of The Snake collections are available in selected Swarovski stores and online.

Burberry

Honouring the Year Of The Snake, Burberry introduces a capsule collection and a collaboration with the Chinese artist Qian Lihuai. Grounded in red, symbolic of luck and prosperity in Chinese culture, the capsule introduces a seasonal iteration of the Burberry Check, as well as a B snake motif to honour the new year. To celebrate the collection, Burberry has partnered with Qian Lihuai, one of the most influential bamboo-weaving artists in China. Weaving is intrinsic to Burberry's heritage, from the innovative open and reticular weave of the signature gabardine to the unmistakable Burberry Check scarf. Qian has crafted nine bamboo art sculptures, the "Us" series, which feature in a campaign starring actor and brand ambassador Zhang Jingyi and shot by photographer Walter Pfeiffer, as well as the windows of key flagships in China. Handwoven and shaped into abstract, serpentine forms, they stand as individual pieces with their own story yet interconnect to create a whole. They are bound together like the unbreakable ties of family, inseparable yet distinct in their individuality, embodying themes of love, care and support which are central to the Year Of The Snake.

Swatch

Inspired by the powerful themes of growth, flexibility and adaptability associated with the Year Of The Snake, the new Swatch watches are about embracing the power of transformation. The Blue And Golden Lithe Dancer features a snake winding its way across a dark blue background. The Golden Red Bamboo is the perfect watch to dress up or down and, thanks to an ultra-thin case it fits effortlessly with any outfit. The watches are presented in special packaging in the same colors and designs as the watches.

JOIN

OneSiam

Siam Piwat is celebrating with "A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025" under the Onesiam banner. From Jan 28 to Feb 2, Unesco’s Dunhuang comes to Southeast Asia and will feature immersive art installations, live performances by China’s Gansu Performing Arts Group and lion and dragon dances. Enjoy a spectacular cultural celebration along the Chao Phraya River at Iconsiam, featuring collaborations between world-renowned artists, traditional Chinese acrobat performances and captivating dance routines. Siam Center unveils Southeast Asia’s first “Toyzeroplus World”, where visitors can explore art toy drops, participate in interactive workshops and engage with the latest digital installations. The Onesiam Global Visitor Card offers visitors up to 30% off at more than 200 brands, special Chinese New Year-themed premiums and cash vouchers up to B1,000, plus exciting offers from 22 partners.

At Iconsiam from Jan 24 to Feb 1, River Park will transform into a showcase of Thai-Chinese heritage, adorned with thematic decorations inspired by the prosperous streets of Shang Xia Jiu and Yaowarat Road, evoking the vibrant atmosphere of these iconic locations. Enjoy collaborations between artists like Mr. Xu Hong Fei, famous for his iconic "chubby woman" sculptures, and Dr. Preecha ThaoThong, Thailand's 2009 National Artist. The event also features Chinese acrobat performances, a grand pagoda for worshiping the sacred Taisui Ye and dance routines by the Changsha Dance Troupe. Culinary delights await visitors at a food market offering both Chinese and Thai cuisine, showcasing the rich flavors of these two vibrant cultures.