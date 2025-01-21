Exhibition shows Park Bo-gum's many faces
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Exhibition shows Park Bo-gum's many faces

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 21 Jan 2025 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

(Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok)
(Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok)

Fans of South Korean actor Park Bo-gum will get to see a new look from their favourite heartthrob during "Park Bo Gum 2025 Season's Greetings", which kicks off today and runs daily from 10am to 8pm, until Feb 4, at RCB Artery, on the 1st floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24.

As a heart-warming gift for his Thai fans, this one-of-a-kind showcase features hand-selected photographs from the Season's Greetings photobook collection that portrays the captivating charm of his latest transformation into a gold-medal athlete.

The pictures on display unveil a bold and invigorating side to the 31-year-old actor, shifting from the tender image his fans adore to one brimming with strength and athleticism. Whether it's fencing, baseball, archery or boxing, his portrayal of a multifaceted athlete will leave fans in awe, while offering a sneak peek into his thrilling new role in Good Boy, an action-packed investigative comedy set to air soon on JTBC.

Also presented at the pop-up space, co-curated by Park himself, is an exclusive debut of the outfits he donned during the photobook's shoot -- a rare glimpse into his artistic journey that's never been revealed before.

Copies of the Park Bo-gum 2025 Season's Greetings photobook set are also available for 2,100 baht each and can be purchased from the Gallery Shop. Every purchase of the book set will entitle you a chance to win an intimate "Online Fancall" with the actor. Winners will also receive an additional personalised, signed copy of the book set as an unforgettable keepsake.

There is no admission fee. Visit facebook.com/RiverCityBangkok.

