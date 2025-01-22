Central backs longevity and luck for Chinese New Year

Shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of blessings and joy during "Chinese New Year 2025: Longevity & Vitality" at Central Embassy, Phloenchit Road, until Feb 16.

Besides modern-style graphic art decorations and bright colours, the shopping centre has transformed the link between Central Embassy and Central Chidlom on the 2nd floor into "The Trail of Longevity", allowing visitors to capture memorable moments in this serene atmosphere.

There will be a variety of auspicious activities designed to enhance happiness and rejuvenate both body and mind, from today until Feb 2.

The "Endless Prosperity Market" on the 5th floor features a variety of auspicious products, accessories and food selections from 19 shops, including Asian Beauty, Tay Yongyuth and BB Jade.

This is an opportunity to create a personalised lucky keychain for only 690 baht at the "Customise Your Chain of Fortune" booth. Alternatively, join a lantern painting workshop which will take place at the Open House, 6th floor, both this and next Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 7pm. The fee is 790 baht (free for Central The 1 Credit Card holders) with limited seats.

There will also be "Gemstone Diffuser" and "Sachet of Luckiness" workshops, priced at 590 baht per person (free for Central The 1 Credit Cardholders) with limited seats.

On Jan 29, prepare to enjoy a lion dance performance from noon to 1pm and again from 6pm to 7pm. Up to 250 sets of lucky oranges will be given away throughout the mall.

The same day will also present free fortune-telling services by expert astrologers for diners who spend at least 500 baht at Eathai on the ground floor. For every 350 baht spent, they will receive a lucky red envelope.