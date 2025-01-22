Charoen Krung 'dragon' finally takes flight

Thailand's first road, Charoen Krung Road, has now become a fully-fledged "Dragon Road" following the completion of two commemorative concrete archways built in honour of HM the King's 72nd birthday.

The construction was initiated by the Federation of Business and Professional Women of Thailand (BPW-Thailand), in collaboration with the public sector, private sector and civil society, under the concept of "Benjakattanayutha: The Virtue of the Siamese Dragon".

Hailed as a "Must-Seek and See" landmark by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Dragon Road connects the grandeur of Chinatown, stretching from the dragon's head archway featuring the royal name "Vajira Sathit 72nd Birthday" near Damrong Sathit bridge to the dragon's tail archway bearing the royal name "Vajira Thamrong 72nd Birthday Anniversary" located near the Mo Mi intersection.

The columns of both archways are decorated with elephant, lion and drum sculptures carved from Han Bai Yu or white jade marble from China. Symbolising prosperity, wealth and celebration, the intricate sculptures are presented by the Embassy of China to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.

Everyone can admire the beauty and scenic spot as they pass through the grand auspicious archways to welcome the new era and prosperity of the Year of the Snake.

Also, they are invited to join in paying homage and receiving the royal visit of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida who will come to preside over the opening ceremony of the two archways on Saturday at 5pm on Charoen Krung Road.

All Thais can participate in celebrating this important historical moment and supporting the so-called "dragon gate arches" to be a new landmark by signing up via thaichamber.org/donation.