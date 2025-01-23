Lunar New Year festivities

According to the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Snake -- which will begin on Jan 29 -- represents wisdom, transformation and renewal. This is a good sign after the challenges we've encountered in recent years. But before we start anew, let's have some fun with at shopping malls before going on with our lives in a wise way.

ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025 at River Park of Iconsiam, from tomorrow until Feb 2.

Iconsiam is set to captivate millions of visitors from around the world with a Chinese New Year celebration packed with exclusive shows and activities held to mark 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.

The auspicious occasion will begin with a string of spectacular performances tomorrow at 5pm and they will repeat daily also from 5pm onwards. The programme includes the majestic Drums Of Prosperity performance, the breathtaking Dragons Of Two Nations symbolising the union of the naga and the dragon, and an extraordinary dance performance from Changsha, China.

Also, expect entertaining activities and surprises by the hottest on-screen duo, Zee and Nunew, who will make an exclusive appearance only tomorrow.

This is also a rare chance to seek blessings from 60 Tai Sui deities at the historic Renwei Temple in Guangzhou, China. Each deity corresponds to a specific birth year and is believed to bring good fortune when properly honoured.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of foods and scenic views of the Chao Phraya River at the "Little China" walking street which will bring together 35 famous shops. They include Hia Wan Khao Tom Pla, a Michelin Guide restaurant celebrated for its crab porridge, salmon salad and grilled squid. Many Chinese associations in Thailand will also be serving delightful dishes.

Another highlight is the "Lancang to ChaoPhraya" exhibition featuring sculptures that convey the cultural and spiritual connections from the Chinese rivers to the Chao Phraya River. The centrepiece is Chubby Woman With Dragon & Naga, a collaborative work by Thai national artist Preecha Thaothong and Chinese artist Xu Hong Fei.

The exhibition is currently running until Feb 28 at River Park where numerous dazzling Chinese lanterns are showcased in three stunning zones for photo opportunities until March 15.

At Sooksiam, meanwhile, indulge in symbolic dishes that represent good fortune such as roasted pig, roasted duck, longevity noodles, golden pork and steamed grouper fish with lime. Chinese cultural performances will also be staged including a mask-changing show, a Chinese dance, a muay Thai and Chinese acrobatics performance, and a lion dance.

Siam Paragon A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025 at Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, from Jan 28 until Feb 2.

This celebration draws inspiration from Dunhuang, a historic city in the Gobi Desert and home to the Mogao Caves, a prestigious Unesco World Heritage site. With a history spanning over 2,000 years as a major hub along the ancient Silk Road, Dunhuang is the key theme for this year's celebration.

Prepare to witness the Bangkok debut of Ancient Sound Of Dunhuang, an extraordinary Chinese dance and music narrating the rich legacy of the Silk Road by the Gansu Performance Group. It will be staged daily at 6pm and 7.30pm.

Then, experience a digital art journey inspired by the world-renowned Mogao Caves rock caves adorned with intricate Buddhist sculptures and murals. A replica of Crescent Lake, a famous natural landmark of Dunhuang, will also be showcased.

Another highlight will be Pearl Of The Moon, a spectacular performance that combines the Cloud Dragon, Fiery Phoenix and Celestial Lion dances. It will be performed by the legendary Mungkornyok Lion Dance Team of Sampran renowned for their unique contemporary style and history that spans over 80 years. Also, the show will be staged twice a day in the evening.

This is also an opportunity to see Eng Kor, an artistic martial arts performance featuring traditional costumes of ancient Chinese warriors and weapons like swords, spears and flags. It will be presented by Boonyawitthayakarn, a Chinese-Thai community troupe, exclusively on Jan 29.

The festivities also include melodious Chinese music performances, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations for good fortune, and a variety of engaging activities to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Set to bring joy at the grand opening on Jan 28 at 6pm will be two popular artists -- Krit "PP" Amnuaydechkorn and Thanapob "Tor" Leeratanakachorn -- who will also showcase exquisite jewellery from Cartier.

The Great Chinese New Year 2025 at all Central shopping centres, until Feb 6.

To celebrate the great auspicious occasion on a global scale, Central Pattana presents special activities under the theme "Red Lantern Festival". Highlights are spectacular Chinese cultural performances at CentralWorld, Central Pinklao and Central Rama III.

At CentralWorld, the programme includes a golden dragon and lion dance from Jan 27 to 29 at 1pm, 4pm and 6pm; a Chinese music performance by the TRU Symphonic Band from Thepsatri Rajabhat University on Jan 28 at 2pm; and another Chinese music show by the VRU Wind Symphony from Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University on Jan 29 at 2pm. Also, the "Chinese Taste of Tea" fair and the "Nihao China Travel Fair 2025" are running at Beacon 2 zone, until Jan 30.

The fun at Central Pinklao will start with a Shaolin kung fu show on Jan 27 at 4pm, followed by a mask-changing show by the Chinese Opera Association on Jan 28 at 3pm and a dragon dance at 5.30pm. Then, witness a Mortal Kombat x Fitness Show on Jan 30 at 7.30pm and cheer for the little kids during the "Chinese Kids Costume Contest" on Feb 1 at 1pm.

There will also be a Shaolin show at Central Rama III on Saturday at 3pm, followed by a Thousand-Hand Guan Yin show at 4pm and 5pm. On Sunday, viewers will see the "Little Chinese Prince and Princess Contest" at noon and a guzheng performance at 4pm and 5.30pm. The Ministry of Culture will present a Chinese mask-changing show on Jan 27 at 1pm, while an interactive Chinese opera will be staged on Jan 29 at 2pm. Foodies can enjoy sumptuous dishes at the "Legendary Chinese Street Food Market", until Feb 5.

The Mall LIFESTORE Joy Luck Love Chinese New Year 2025 at all branches and The Mall Korat, from tomorrow until Feb 2.

Everyone is invited to start the Year of the Snake by paying homage to the Green Dragon deity at the M Lifestyle Hall, 1st floor of The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan. The space will be transformed into a majestic shrine for the sacred statue on loan from Dibayavari Vihara Temple (Kham Low Yi) and other revered deities including Tua Lao Eia, Tai Sui Eia, and Cai Shen Ye. Worshippers can also participate in traditional rituals to dispel misfortune, conducted by the Tek Ka Association of Thailand.

Then, prepare to enjoy a variety of Chinese cultural performances which will be presented at all branches. They include a Chinese opera, an acrobatic show, a Thousand-Hand Guan Yin show, a mask-changing puppet show, a crystal dance and a dragon warrior show.

Another highlight will be Thailand's first-ever "Illuminated Dragon Dance" competition featuring over 20 teams of 2,000 performers from across the country to vie for prizes worth over 200,000 baht. It will be held at The Mall Lifestore Bangkae from tomorrow to Sunday at 6pm. The winning team will give a performance at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi on Feb 2 at 6pm.

Foodies can indulge in over 1,500 auspicious dishes at the "Happy Chinese Market" at all branches. They will be served by 300 renowned restaurants, including Xi'an Yeum Restaurant, a historical gem with 2,000 years of culinary tradition from Shaanxi of China, which will bring its signature dishes to Bangkae branch.

Mega Chinese New Year 2025 at Megabangna, until Jan 31.

Held under the theme "Luck-Love-Life: Boost the Fortune, Embrace Love, Celebrate Life's Wonders in the Year of the Snake", the campaign presents many activities that cater to every lifestyle.

This theme has been interpreted through a unique installation of renowned illustrator Krittika "Yellow" Wattanatian aka The Fairy Dust Spell, who presents the magic of traditional Chinese lanterns in a modern twist.

Located at the main entrance, her visual spectacle features intricate, contemporary patterns in soft pastel tones blended with vibrant colours, offering a touch of positivity, hope, and warm wishes for the Lunar New Year.

Highlights will be the breathtaking show of a magnificent 35m-tall illuminated golden dragon and illuminated lions by the award-winning Golden Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe. It was the first troupe in Thailand to incorporate innovative LED lighting techniques into their nighttime performances. The auspicious dragon-lion procession will bring blessings and good fortune to audiences on Jan 29 from 5pm.

Also, prepare to indulge in gastronomic delights at a food festival in the Banking zone, 1st floor, as top restaurants will offer an extensive menu that includes Thai and Chinese cuisine, while renowned street food vendors will serve a diverse array of savoury and sweet dishes from Saturday to Feb 5.

