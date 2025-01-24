Guru's Weekly Buzz: Jan 24-30

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Mediterranean quartet / Viu Restaurant / Until March 31

Viu restaurant at The St. Regis Bangkok has launched the "Mediterranean Quartet" dining series. Inspired by the changing seasons in Mediterranean countries, it features a four-course set menu, which will change quarterly. The series is available for lunch and dinner until March 31. The journey through the Mediterranean begins with Amberjack and avocado tartare, topped with Oscietra caviar, followed by Plin ravioli filled with braised New Zealand lamb leg in a saffron sauce and crispy leeks. Diners can choose between Grilled Australian Wagyu beef striploin topped with crushed pistachios, served with sunchokes, caramelised onions and rich beef jus; or Pan-seared Antarctic black cod served with roasted cauliflower, crispy guanciale, black garlic and a paprika beurre blanc. The seasonal set menu concludes with a delightful Valrhona chocolate pavlova, served with raspberry sorbet. Visit the hotel’s website.

Korat chicken / The Siam Tea Room, Asiatique The Riverfront / Until Feb 28

The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront is showcasing Korat chicken in five dishes created by chef Aon Anukool. Diners can choose from Spicy soup with herb-grilled Korat chicken, shallots and hot leaves, Korat chicken rice with ginger soybean paste sauce and fresh chilli, Whole Korat chicken fried in fish sauce, with crispy shallots and garlic, Steamed whole Korat chicken with herbs, Thai fermented fish paste and boiled vegetables, and Roasted whole Korat chicken, marinated with makhaw Sichuan pepper. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Black truffle / Riva Del Fiume / Until Feb 28

At Riva del Fiume at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, executive chef Andrea Accordi will be serving Perigord black truffle, known for its aroma and rich, earthy flavour. The truffle is featured dishes like Mayura oyster blade carpaccio, pickled vegetable sauce, pecorino, mustard dressing and fresh Perigord black truffle; Sunny-side-up Kodawari egg, hen, Noto almond and Perigord black truffle; Homemade tagliolini pasta with a shaving of Perigord black truffle; Ravioli filled with guinea fowl in cacciatora style, Bettelmatt cheese, winter vegetable essence and a touch of Perigord black truffle, and much more. Available for lunch and dinner. At Cafe Madeleine, indulge in Popcorn Caramel Tart and a classic Tiramisu, Matcha Strawberry Tart and Tropical Banana Yuzu Cake. Visit the hotel's website.

Fun nights / Bar.Yard

Live it up every night of the week at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s Bar.Yard, with a rotating roster of themed blow-outs that all combine feasts, beats and a spectacular Bangkok vista. “Nights At The Yard” has been rolled out, ensuring ultra-cool vibes nightly at the tropical, tiki-inspired destination. It’s a fiesta every Tuesday with Taco Tuesdays. Waving the rainbow flag high, Wednesdays celebrate every letter in LGBTQA+ and beyond. Every Thursday, all the ladies are pampered with a complimentary drink. Party animals can let their wild side loose every Friday and Saturday, while on Sundays, Bar.Yard transforms into a tropical paradise where the rhythm of live reggae beats meets the smoky, spicy magic of Jamaican jerk flavours. Visit the hotel's website.

Chinese New Year / Rosewood Bangkok / Until Feb 4

From Jan 28 to Feb 4, indulge in special dishes at Nan Bei, featuring Chinese cuisine by chef Matthew Geng. The Long Life Noodles, the Lo Hei Fish Salad and Wagyu Ribeye with Black Pepper sauce are on offer with the soothing sounds of guzheng musicians on Jan 28-29. From Jan 27 to Feb 2, the "7 Days of Qigong & Tai Chi" will be on offer daily at the pool area, with limited capacity. On Jan 29 at 11.19am, enjoy a lion dance at the Porte-Cochère. Visit the hotel's website.

Chinese New Year / Xin Tian Di / Until Feb 2

From Jan 29 to Feb 2, embrace the magic of the Year Of The Snake with a blend of Chinese set menus and à la carte Cantonese delights at Xin Tian Di Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park. There will also be a performance of the traditional lion dance, ushering in good luck and happiness on Jan 29 from 11am to 1pm. Visit the hotel's website.

Chinese New Year / Dusit Thani Bangkok / Jan 29

Welcome the Year Of The Snake at The Pavilion, Dusit Thani Bangkok, where Chinese chefs have curated a special set menu designed for family sharing. The Auspicious Set Menu includes the prosperity yu sheng, dim sum quartet, double-boiled herbal soup and main courses. Conclude the meal with Chinese rice dumplings served in creamy, aromatic almond milk. Visit the hotel's website.

JOIN

Caviar dinner / Jharokha x Antonius Caviar / Jan 29

"The Luxury Of Caviar: A Modern Indian Culinary Symphony’" will take place at Jharokha by Indus on Jan 29. Chef Sanket Hoskote will partner with Antonius Caviar to curate a tasting menu that redefines the essence of luxury dining. The collaboration celebrates the intricate art of pairing native Indian ingredients with the opulence of caviar, with each course designed to elevate traditional Indian flavours through a contemporary flair. Visit the restaurant's website.

Croissant day / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Jan 25-30

International Croissant Day is celebrated on Jan 30 annually and at Berthold Delikatessen, indulge in a variety of flavours, from the classic plain croissant to almond croissants and pain au chocolat, all crafted by head pastry chef Simon Eberhardt. The "Buy 3 Get 2 Free" offer is available from Jan 25-30. Visit the hotel's website.

Cross culture weekend / The House On Sathorn / Jan 25-26

The House On Sathorn at W Bangkok will host the fifth edition of the "Cross Culture Weekend" with a spotlight on Malaysia with chef Michelle Goh. Also, indulge in cocktails crafted by Joel Poon of Reka in Kuala Lumpur and Koh Yung Shen of Backdoor Bodega in Penang. Jon Lee and Maria Escobia of Penrose in Kuala Lumpur and Amanda Wan of Three X Co in Kuala Lumpur at Bar Sathorn. Visit the hotel's website.

Bar takeover / Red Sky and Cocoa XO / Jan 23-24

Prepare for two nights of cocktail artistry as Red Sky and Cocoa XO at Centara Grand at Centralworld host their first collaboration guest bartender event, featuring two of Osaka’s mixology maestros. On Jan 23-24, mixologists Masatsugu Kawasaki, the owner of Bar Juniper, and Ryusuke Fujimoto, the celebrated head bartender at Bible Club Osaka will be shaking and stirring their concoctions. The guest mixologists will present a selection of eight cocktails, including the Zen, which blends matcha with tropical notes; Spice Stream, a mix of floral aromas with a wasabi kick; White Espresso Martini, a marriage of espresso and sake; and Takibi, a combination of flame smoke and Japanese spices. Additional creations include the Rikyu Shibaku, Japanese Pickles Gimlet, BC Old Fashioned and "B"isco Sour. Visit the hotel's website.

Wellness packages / Trisara Resort Phuket / Until Feb 15

Trisara Resort Phuket is offering transformative wellness packages with visiting practitioner David Melladew at Jara Wellbeing. Until Feb 15, experience bespoke treatments that blend acupuncture, kiko (qigong) and meditation. Highlights include wellness and herbal consultations, tailored routines to achieve lasting vitality , kiko sessions, ancient moving meditation techniques, Japanese meridian-style acupuncture, treatments for various conditions, meditation and breath-work, and techniques to calm the mind and deepen relaxation. Visit the resort's website.

Festive indulgence / Chi, The Spa / Until Jan 31

This season, indulge in a a much-deserved rejuvenating treat at Chi, The Spa at the Shangri-La Bangkok. Enjoy a 60-minute Relaxing Aromatherapy Massage and a 30-minute specialised facial featuring double-action hydration to leave your skin full, radiant and glowing with holiday cheer. As a delightful keepsake, take home a bar of artisan Gold Soap to remember your serene experience. The 90-minute treatment is available until Jan 31. Visit the hotel's website.

Disco diaries / Apt 101 / Jan 24

Apt 101 will host the "Disco Diaries", featuring Marc Roberts from Pantai People. Experience the groove alongside a showcase of bar manager Filippo Valmori’s iconic 70s-inspired cocktail menu on Jan 24. The night will also mark the debut of "She’s The Night", an empowering and glamorous evening tailored for women. Roberts will bring his signature groove and infectious energy alongside DJ Dark White and Linus.

Mega CNY / Megabangna / Until Jan 31

Megabangna is celebrating Chinese New Year 2025 in several ways from festive and auspicious decors, food offerings to sales (to blow your red envelope money on). At the main entrance, explore the "Lantern Of Blessings", an installation designed by Krittika “Yellow” Wattanatian aka The Fairy Dust Spell. It represents joy, hope and positive energy for an auspicious start to the Lunar New Year. Witness a magnificent dance featuring a 35-meter-long golden dragon alongside illuminated LED lions for blessings and good fortune on Jan 29 from 5pm. Mega Smile Rewards members can redeem their points for free treats at 12 participating outlets from Alto Coffee Roasters to Ikea. Until Feb 5, find many treats at a food festival in the Banking Zone on level 1.

STUFF

Gaming power / Lenovo Legion

Lenovo announced the latest additions to its Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, accessories and software at CES 2025. These new devices include Lenovo Legion Go S, Lenovo Legion Go S—Powered by SteamOS, Lenovo Legion Go Prototype Unveiled, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Lenovo Legion Pro 5, Lenovo Legion 7i, Lenovo Legion 5i, Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, Lenovo Legion Tab, Lenovo Legion Space, Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor, Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor and the Lenovo LOQ 17IRX10. There are also Lenovo Legion accessories glasses, screen protector and the Lenovo Legion H410 wireless gaming headset. Visit the website.

Art installation / Laguna Phuket / Until April 30

Laguna Phuket has unveiled the "Wishing Tree" installation which is crafted from more than 700 bamboo shoots. When viewed from a specific angle, the installation resembles three separate trees, which stand at six metres, five metres and four metres. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the installation seeks to enhance visitors’ comfort by providing shade. The installation is open to the public until April 30. Laguna Phuket has also introduces a "Snap & Win" social media contest encouraging visitors to share creative photos or videos featuring the installation until Feb 28. Participants will have the opportunity to win dining and spa vouchers. Visit the website.

For Samsung Galaxy S25 only / Casetify

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Samsung Galaxy S25 on Feb 7, Casetify is rolling out four cases designed with protection and personalisation in mind. They are Impact Case — in magnetic and non-magnetic — Impact Ring Stand Case, Mirror Case and Clear Case. As usual, you can further customise them with phone charms, body straps and more. Casetify's new phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 are available for pre-order.

Half off / Adidas / Until Feb 2

Adidas is having an end-of-season sale with a big discount of up to 50% until Feb 2 at Adidas Brand Center, Adidas Sports Performance, Adidas Originals and other participating outlets such as Super Sports and Ari Sports World. Moreover, adiClub members enjoy a 20% on-top discount when they shop online. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, shoppers who meet buying conditions will receive an “angpao” to redeem for discounts on their next purchase by Feb 28.

TRAVEL

Splurge for free stay / Emirates / Until Feb 9

Emirates has a special offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai. Until Feb 9, passengers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class to Dubai will get to enjoy a complimentary stay at JW Marriott Marquis. Customers travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay at Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira. This offer is valid for all return tickets to Dubai, for travel dates between Feb 22 to March 29. It is available on Emirates' website or Emirates contact centre, retail and ticketing offices or travel agencies.