Will the S25 be the “2025 AI phone" to get?

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series was celebrated by reviewers for its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While other major brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple have introduced popular AI functions like photo object eraser, interpreter, circle-to-search, note summary, Samsung stands out by seamlessly integrating a wider array of fun, practical, and occasionally gimmicky AI features into its premium phones.

No other phone I have seen can transform selfies into cartoons or paintings, add realistic objects by roughly sketching shapes onto photographs, or perform live text translation directly within apps like LINE — all out of the box and completely free.

Being the first to have AI integrated deeply into their mainstream phones, they have more time and experience than their competitors to finetune and improve their AI, which they call "Galaxy AI", to push boundaries further.

With support for 45 languages, including excellent comprehension of Thai, Samsung's AI surpasses many competitors, whose systems often prioritise English or Chinese.

Combining this with their industry-leading zoom capabilities and efficient cooling systems, we have one great smartphone.

As a tech reviewer, phone hardware for the past two to three years has become so advanced that even mid-tier phones are good enough for most tasks you do on-the-go. They can take superb photos in well-lit environments, they can install and run communication, banking and game applications fine (of course the more expensive ones are usually a little faster and run cooler).

Yes, having better sets of lenses can marginally improve photo and video capture capabilities, but most people would agree that having good AI to fine-tune media files is far more important in this day and age. You might not know that many Nokia phones come with better sets of lenses than most phones these days but produce way less eye-pleasing results. And that is mostly due to modern AI, software, and image processing being much better at fixing and tweaking things for you in the background.

I can see why the South Korean-based conglomerate company has been intensely focusing on their phones' software front. Even though it is less exciting on the outside, it is what lies inside that counts for most people.

In Samsung's unpack event, which is happening in the early morning of January 23rd, we shall see what new AI features Samsung would add to their S25 line up of phones.

Samsung has added interesting AI features like an ability to amplify or remove human voice, background music, wind noise from any video, and giving a pro version of Google Gemini that lets you have a natural conversion for inquiries and commands.

Stay tuned for a full Samsung S25 review on a later date.