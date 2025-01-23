Trump downplays TikTok spying threat

President Donald Trump has downplayed the national security risk posed by TikTok, days after offering the social video app a reprieve from legislation that would have forced it to shut down in the United States.

“Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

He suggested all electronic products manufactured in China could carry a spying risk, adding that the risk from TikTok was not the most serious of them.

“They make your telephones and they make your computers and they make a lot of other things,” Trump said. “Isn’t that a bigger threat?”

During Trump’s first term, he signed an executive order demanding that ByteDance Ltd of China divest from US operations of TikTok because of national security concerns. That executive action was ultimately blocked by the courts, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers codified it into law in 2024.

The Supreme Court earlier upheld the law, which resulted in TikTok going dark in the US on Sunday, the day before Trump’s inauguration, before he granted it a stay of execution while he tries to work out a deal.

TikTok has denied that it spies on its users or that it turns over user data to authorities in Beijing. When asked for a comment on the latest developments around the company in the US, the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing said it “opposes practices that violate the basic market principles and jeopardise the legitimate interests of enterprises”.

“We hope the US side will listen more to the voices of companies and the public, provide a fair and just business environment for the development of companies from all countries, including Chinese companies, and do more to benefit trade ties between China and US and the well-being of the people of the two countries,” ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Thursday.

Officials in former president Joe Biden’s administration said that the app collects names, addresses, credit card and purchase information, device and network information, location and GPS location data, biometric identifiers, keystroke patterns, and behavioural data and could be forced to turn that information over at any time.

Digital world

Trump’s comments revive a debate over what data is considered a national security risk in a world where nearly everything is transmitting digital information, from refrigerators to drones to electric vehicles.

During his first term, the Trump administration pressured countries to avoid equipment from Huawei Technologies in building 5G infrastructure while pushing “clean networks” to ensure that the Communist Party couldn’t access the data of Americans, a push that also extended to cloud services and undersea cables.

The Biden administration adopted a more pragmatic approach even as it tightened export controls on advanced chips used in AI and other applications, with former commerce secretary Gina Raimondo saying the majority of US-China trade has nothing to with national security.

In recent weeks, Trump has credited TikTok for improving his political standing among young voters, citing that as part of the reason he decided to give ByteDance more time to secure a sale. Under an executive order signed during his first day in office, the president delayed the ban an additional 75 days.

The president has said he would be open to an American tech billionaire such as Larry Ellison of Oracle or X owner Elon Musk, a major Trump financial backer, buying a majority stake in the US operations of TikTok.

Earlier in the week, Trump responded to a reporter’s question about whether he had TikTok on his phone by saying that he would be open to downloading the app. The White House banned TikTok from being installed on government devices over security concerns during Biden’s presidency.