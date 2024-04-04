Places to enjoy the Songkran celebrations

As part of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival, Ratchadam­noen Avenue and Sanam Luang will serve as major splashing battlegrounds from April 11-15 allowing locals and tourists an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Thai cultural heritage while escaping the summer heat.

At 5.30pm on Thursday, a procession of more than 20 Songkran-themed floats will march from Phan Fa Lilat Bridge to Ratchadamnoen and Sanam Luang where visitors can sprinkle water on sacred Buddha images and pray for blessings.

A variety of cultural performances from five different regions, spark­ling light displays, striking projection mapping and drone shows will illuminate the night and illustrate the allure of Thai traditions.

Outside Bangkok, the modest town of Phitsanulok will celebrate Songkran from April 11-20. Visitors can witness a holy water procession honouring Pho Khun Si Inthrathit Monument and enjoy a range of captivating cultural performances.

Meanwhile, from April 13-15, Central Department Store will host the three-day Songkran Night Party which will make use of cutting-edge water systems to create a new water fight experience.

In the northeastern town of Buri Ram, Wat Klang in Muang district invites villagers to join in the building of sand pagodas while wearing vintage Thai costumes. In Satuk district, Wat Non Sung Thung Sawang will perform a ritual involving the pouring of water and the change of a new robe for Luang Pho Yai Dong Saen Tor. The Cultural Plaza also offers performances and the Otop market during the day.

Keukenhof Tulip Gardens.

Tulip Festival marks start of spring in Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the Tulip Festival is back to mark the start of spring. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Keukenhof Tulip Gardens in the town of Lisse will be covered in a vivid carpet of more than 7 million flower bulbs and an assortment of 800 distinct tulips until May 12.

The blossom field stretches 32 hectares and the Juliana Pavilion is hosting the "Tulipomania" exhibition to educate about the Dutch tulip. Visitors can take in the beauty of nature while dining at different eateries, enjoy a leisurely stroll around the ponds or see the largest statue park in Holland.

During the day, families can also enjoy a maze, a petting zoo, treasure hunts, and the Miffy playground.

Visit keukenhof.nl.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort and Villas.

Wyndham Hua Hin unveils new wellness retreat

With AirAsia launching new daily flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai from May to June, Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort and Villas has taken this opportunity to offer the Looking Better, Feeling Better package that runs from May 12 to May 18.

Aiming to revitalise the mind, body and spirit, this seven-day wellness retreat provides luxury accommodation with holistic wellness activities, including hatha yoga, guided meditations and seaside walks. Rates range from 37,300 baht for Garden View room to 53,500 baht for a Pool Villa, all with single occupancy.

The retreat features 48 group classes, two personalised coaching sessions and an optional digital detox for a comprehensive wellness experience. Guests will enjoy complimentary limousine transfers from Bangkok and Hua Hin Airport, a six-night stay with breakfast, vegetarian meals, complimentary laundry services, a Good Night Sleep massage, and access to a wide range of activities like archery, tennis and beach volleyball.

Visit wyndhamhuahin.com.