Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin turns 101 this year. It first opened in 1923, during the reign of King Rama VI, when it was The Railway Hotel, Hua Hin, and was one of the first beach resorts in Thailand.

Centara Hotels & Resorts took over the beachside property in 1986, renovated it and rebranded it to Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. The hotel sits on a beautiful beachfront, leased from the State Railway of Thailand. However, the property is considered the second hotel under Centara Hotels & Resorts while Centara's first property is Centara Grand Ladprao Bangkok, which opened in 1983. The more you know.

To celebrate its 101st year, the heritage hotel has introduced the "Celebrating 101 Years Of Happiness" package. The hitch is that you'll have to be a member of CentaraThe1, to which you can sign up for free, to avail of the “two consecutive nights for the price of one” offer.

If you are looking for an extended stay, the offer can also be applied to four nights for the price of two or six nights for the price of three; you get the drift. Moreover, CentaraThe1 members will earn double points during their stay.

There is a wide range of accommodations to choose from: Deluxe Room, Family Room, Family Room Pool Terrace, Premium Deluxe Ocean View or Villa One Bedroom with Private Pool. Guests can choose either room-only or room-with-breakfast rates, too.

Besides its tranquil shoreline, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin boasts a variety of dining experiences, a stunning outdoor pool, carefully manicured topiary gardens and a slice of history. Visit Centara's website to book. Visit CentaraThe1's website to sign up for membership for free.