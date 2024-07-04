Sanam Luang to be converted into entertainment venue

From July 11-15, Sanam Luang will be converted into an entertainment venue for the "Celebrations On the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024".

From noon to 10pm, visitors can engage in an exhibition in honour of King Rama X, as well as a wide range of cultural performances, traditional cuisine and artisan demonstrations that highlight the splendour of Thai history and cultural legacy. When nightfall arrives on Rattanakosin Island, the illuminated garden will be set against a backdrop of the Grand Palace and other significant structures.

Lat Chado boat procession.

Lat Chado boat procession begins on July 20

In line with the riverfront way of life, the Lat Chado community in the ancient town of Ayutthaya will mark the start of Buddhist Lent on July 20 with a traditional boat procession along the Lat Chado canal.

Locals will gather at Lat Chado market at 9.39am and a colourfully decorated boat procession will depart carrying candles and saffron robes which the monks will use during the next three months. During the day, visitors can walk across a lush carpet of rice fields and experience alluring local culture as people show off how skilled they are with traditional fishing nets. There will also be a wide selection of handicrafts and local food.

Centara Life Samui.

Centara Life Samui offers special room rates

To celebrate its opening, Centara Life Samui is offering celebratory room rates until Sept 30 for a stay from Aug 15 until Dec 20. Guests will receive a complimentary food and drink credit of 250 baht per day, daily breakfast for two persons, early check-in and late check-out, as well as a 15% on-top discount for CentaraThe1 members.

Located just 6.5km from Samui International Airport, this 61-room resort embodies the Centara Life brand DNA, with a focus on elevating the essentials through flexible travel, daily delights and prioritising signature experiences across four core pillars -- Life Essentials, Life Surprises, Life Flexibility and Life Connectivity.

With flexible stays, guests can enjoy a glistening outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness centre, complimentary onsite parking, a tuk-tuk service to the beach, and an all-day dining restaurant with the added perk of serving breakfast until 4pm.

There are three room types -- Deluxe, Premier Loft or Family Suite, each offering the added flexibility of a daybed to comfortably accommodate up to four persons without the need for an extra bed. Guests can select rooms featuring separate living and dining areas, along with balconies to soak in the serene tropical surroundings.

The 2024 World Airline Awards.

Qatar Airways bags best airline award

At the 2024 World Airline Awards, Qatar Airways took home the top prize for the World's Best Airline, the World's Best Business Class, the World's Best Business Class Lounge and the Best Airline in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines ranked second among the more than 350 airlines that participated in this year's survey, with Emirates coming in third, ANA All Nippon Airways in fourth and Cathay Pacific in fifth.

In addition, Singapore Airlines received the World's Best Cabin Staff, World's Best First Class and the Best Airline in Asia. Meanwhile, ANA All Nippon Airways won the World's Best Airport Services and the Best Airline Staff Service in Asia.

The World's Most Improved Airline award went to Saudi Arabian Airlines, ahead of PLAY in third place and Starlux Airlines in second. AirAsia was the repeat winner of the World's Best Low-Cost Airline award, and Scoot took a top award as the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.

British Airways was crowned the World's Most Family-Friendly Airline thanks to its seating policies, family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children's meals and amenities, and child-specific onboard entertainment.

