Michelin Hotels announces first keys

The Michelin Guide today revealed the brand new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the most outstanding hotels in Thailand.

The announcement comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of a hotel selection. Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are for the most outstanding hotels. The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection includes a total of 8 Three Key hotels, 19 Two Key hotels, and 31 One Key hotels.

Eight properties earned the highest hotel honour — the Three Key distinction. Amanpuri, Phulay Bay, Samujana Villas, Soneva Kiri, Keemala, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Mandarin Oriental and The Siam.

Visit https://guide.michelin.com/en/article/travel/all-the-key-hotels-thailand-michelin-guide for the complete list.