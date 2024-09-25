Michelin Hotels announces first keys
PUBLISHED : 25 Sep 2024 at 13:25

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

The Michelin Guide today revealed the brand new One, Two, and Three Key distinctions for the most outstanding hotels in Thailand. 

The announcement comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of a hotel selection. Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are for the most outstanding hotels. The 2024 Michelin Guide hotel selection includes a total of 8 Three Key hotels, 19 Two Key hotels, and 31 One Key hotels.

Eight properties earned the highest hotel honour  — the Three Key distinction. Amanpuri, Phulay Bay, Samujana Villas, Soneva Kiri, Keemala, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Mandarin Oriental and The Siam.

Visit https://guide.michelin.com/en/article/travel/all-the-key-hotels-thailand-michelin-guide for the complete list.

