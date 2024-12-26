Discovering travel trends in Thailand: 12Go's insights for 2025

Thailand captivates travelers from all over the world, cementing its reputation as Asia's most popular destination. The country's diverse transportation options and seamless connectivity remain a gateway to exploration and cultural discovery.

12Go, a global online travel agency specializing in multi-modal itineraries across Asia and beyond, has identified emerging trends to help travelers choose the perfect destination for their trip to Thailand in 2025.

Drawing from an in-depth analysis of internal data, 12Go compared travel patterns across Thailand in 2023 and 2024. The findings reveal significant shifts in traveler preferences, the rising popularity of specific destinations, and evolving transportation choices across various traveler groups.

Key domestic travel trends in Thailand

Domestic travel is undergoing significant growth, increasing by 45% in 2024, highlighting the considerable shift in travel patterns. Bangkok is the main departure point for most domestic trips, with high traffic to popular destinations such as Chiang Mai and Pattaya. Routes such as Chiang Mai - Chiang Rai and Bangkok - Chiang Rai indicate an increasing interest in the serene landscapes and cultural heritage of Northern Thailand.

In 2023, lesser-known provinces such as Nakhon Ratchasima, Hua Hin, and Ubon Ratchathani experienced a notable rise in traffic, showing a significant interest in exploring smaller cities and uncovering off-the-beaten-path destinations.

In 2024, domestic tourist preferences shifted: instead of Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani, destinations such as Chonburi, Hat Yai, and Hua Hin became popular.

Destinations like Phuket, Surat Thani, and Hat Yai highlight the continued demand for Thailand’s coastal escapes and island hopping for domestic travelers. Locations near Bangkok, such as Chonburi and Rayong, are famous for quick escapes, catering to locals and expats looking for short, convenient trips.

Key international travel trends in Thailand

International travel trends in Thailand show a strong preference for routes connecting popular destinations. 12Go’s data shows that from October 2023 to October 2024, the number of international tourists in critical markets increased significantly compared to the previous year. The most popular routes for international tourists include Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Koh Samui to Koh Phangan, and Phuket to Koh Phi Phi. Travelers also frequently travel between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Pai, and between the islands of Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, and Koh Samui.

In addition, popular routes such as Bangkok to Pattaya and Bangkok to Koh Tao continue to be in demand. For example, international travelers saw a 12% increase in demand for travel from Bangkok to Pattaya in 2024 compared to 2023. Connections such as Bangkok to Surat Thani and Bangkok to Ayutthaya further demonstrate the diversity of Thailand’s routes.

Top Countries Traveling to Thailand the Most

Thailand continues to captivate travelers worldwide, with clear trends emerging across key markets. From consistent leaders like India to rapidly growing interest from Australia, each country’s travel patterns reveal unique dynamics. Here’s a closer look at the countries most interested in traveling to Thailand and their outstanding performance figures.

India leads the way with the highest interest, reflecting its dominance in travel interest to Thailand. While its growth rate of 30% is the lowest among the regions, it indicates a stable and high level of interest.

On the other hand, Australia shows the highest growth rate of 40%, indicating a rapid increase in interest. Similarly, the United Kingdom maintains its position as a vital market with a stable growth rate of 35%. The United States occupies the top four, which shows a robust growth rate of 32%.

Comparison between domestic and international destinations in Thailand

Domestic travelers are more interested in exploring secondary cities and less touristy areas, with a growing trend towards local and cultural travel. Conversely, international visitors focus on Thailand’s iconic destinations and island itineraries, emphasizing their preference for well-known landmarks and vacation spots.

Both groups are interested in Northern Thailand, indicating the region’s growing popularity for its cultural and natural attractions. The two traveler groups' most popular route from Bangkok to Chiang Mai is expected to grow by 60% by 2024.

Travel Trends in Thailand

Overall, the travel trends to Thailand in 2024 are up around 22% compared to 2023, highlighting the growing interest in the Asian destination. Travel to Thailand will increase in 2025, driven by changing preferences and growing demand.

The most popular routes in Thailand highlight Bangkok’s role as a hub for domestic and international travel, with essential connections to Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Chiang Rai. Popular coastal and island routes such as Koh Samui to Koh Phangan, Phuket to Koh Phi Phi, and Koh Tao to Samui attract locals and international visitors.

Domestic travelers will likely continue exploring new regions, while international visitors will stick to their established itineraries. With its blend of culture and nature, Northern Thailand remains a highlight for both.

These trends highlight Thailand’s ability to adapt and thrive, offering something for every type of traveler while solidifying its position as a top destination in Asia.