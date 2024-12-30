Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives to open on Feb 1

Being one half of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a blend of tranquillity, sophistication and tropical charm, as well as exclusive access to more experiences at the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives boasts 142 spacious beachfront villas and overwater havens, as well as signature experiences such as a Champagne experience at Sunset Social and a rejuvenating couples' spa treatment combining modern wellness and traditional Thai healing techniques at Cenvaree Retreat. For ocean enthusiasts, they can have a little adventure with a traditional nighttime hand-fishing trip or a mesmerising sunset dolphin cruise.

To mark its opening, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers the "Grand Island Indulgence" package where guests receive a free night or two. Book four nights for the price of three or seven nights for the price of five. The booking period is until March 31 for stays from Feb 1 to Oct 15.

Exclusive access to The Club and an upgrade to half board plus dining privileges are included. CentaraThe1 members will receive an additional 15% discount and triple points for their stay.

Visit the website.