Centara Hotels & Resorts launches The Centara Collection

Centara Hotels & Resorts has rebranded The Centara Boutique Collection. Now called The Centara Collection, the portfolio features one-of-a-kind properties emphasising individuality, authenticity and creativity.

The Centara Collection is centred around the “Inspiring Individuality” motto and comes with a refreshed visual identity and a refined roster of member hotels. It aims to appeal to travellers who seek bespoke and unique experiences.

Each member shares common traits such as distinctive design — through eye-catching interiors, innovative architecture, or artistic expression — immersive local experiences that reflect the culture and heritage of their locale, and curated creativity.

The acclaimed Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives will be renamed Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, as it becomes the first international member of The Centara Collection. It boasts overwater and beachfront villas, one of the Maldives' finest house reefs, diving experiences and aquatic adventures in the Indian Ocean.

It is joined by two Thai hotels. Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, nestled amid the rolling hills, overlooks the Unesco World Heritage-listed rainforest of Khao Yai National Park. It features 13 rustic, barn-inspired villas with private outdoor bathtubs or plunge pools, sweeping mountain vistas and organic gardens.

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan is where the mountains meet the sea. The resort offers an island retreat with 39 rooms, private balconies and a 28-metre rooftop saltwater infinity pool.

Centara plans to expand The Centara Collection with more original properties in extraordinary locations, in Thailand and around the world. Visit the Centara website.