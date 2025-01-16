Enjoy rustic luxury at Roukh Kiri Khaoyai boutique retreat

Khao Yai is an enchanting destination where travellers can escape the heat of Bangkok and unwind amid fresh, mountain air. Just three hours' drive from the Thai capital, this lush landscape is home to vineyards, 18-hole golf courses and the natural landscapes of Khao Yai National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site where wild elephants roam.

Nestled amid this scenic region, Roukh Kiri Khaoyai blends luxury hospitality with an organic concept for guests to unwind in nature. Managed by Centara Hotels & Resorts, this 5-star boutique retreat was crafted by Onion, the award-winning architecture company, to bring about an upscale country village with a collection of low-rise barns, gardens, terraces and pools, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Khao Yai's misty mountains.

Guests can stay in a choice of tranquil, barn-style accommodation ranging from the 80m² Mountain View Villas and Pool Villas to the stunning 434m², two-bedroom Grand Residence, all of which blend characteristic interior and natural elements with luxurious furnishings. With semi-outdoor bathrooms featuring outdoor bathtubs and organic amenities, plus spacious al fresco dining terraces and stone-clad private pools in most of the villas, each visitor will feel a deep connection with the Earth.

In December 2024, Roukh Kiri Khaoyai unveiled new accommodation categories -- two breathtaking Barn Residences, Chan and Tawan. Each offers over 270m² of indoor and outdoor space with two bedrooms, a private pool, exclusive services and plenty of room for families and friends to relax and reconnect with each other in comfort and style.

Roukh Kiri Khaoyai gardens. Centara Hotels & Resorts

Throughout their stay at Roukh Kiri Khaoyai, guests can discover the bounty of nature at the hotel's own organic farm. This eco oasis produces an abundant crop of seasonal Thai produce, as well as more experimental ingredients such as lemons, rosemary and avocados, which are used to craft the innovative dishes at Roukh Cuisine, a farm-to-table restaurant. In the winter months, guests can comfortably warm up next to an impressive fireplace at the open living area and in the warm summer months, an outdoor saltwater pool provides the perfect place to cool off with a scenic swim, overlooking the tranquil landscape.

The resort features an intimate cluster of just 13 villas and residences. Business escapes are provided with a meeting space designed for 20 delegates and complemented with a separate breakout room.

Roukh Kiri Khaoyai's contemporary concept and stylish design has been recognised with a series of prestigious awards, including Conde Nast Traveller's Readers' Choice Award in 2020 and a place on the 2021 Hot List. Most recently, it was named as the Best Upcountry Hotel in Thailand at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific in 2023 and 2024.