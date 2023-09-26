Historical park grapples with crowds

Tourists visit the Si Thep Historical Park in August. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Local agencies have urged the government to provide more accommodation for incoming visitors after an unexpected influx of tourists visited the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun over the weekend after Unesco announced it as a World Heritage Site on Sept 19.

Sittichai Poodee, director of Si Thep Historical Park, said yesterday that over 5,000 visitors came to the park on Saturday, and about the same number visited Khao Klang Nok, a historical site adjacent to the park.

About 20,000 visitors arrived at both places over the weekend, a number that the park officials did not expect, he said.

Mr Sittichai said he had requested more material support from local government agencies, such as public bathrooms and a tourist centre.

He said he has also discussed with local agencies bringing traditional performances to the park at weekends and on public holidays to greet tourists.

The Si Thep Historical Park fanpage posted on Sunday that the park's two parking lots were full due to the large number of visitors.

One Facebook user posted a photo of the crowded historical park in a Si Thep community Facebook group and said the lack of management at the park has delayed opportunities for tourism-related businesses to grow.

The user suggested the authorities in Phetchabun organise a tourist centre for both Thai and foreign tourists, who also jointly work with local businesspeople to arrange souvenir or food shops at the park and arrange local tour guides.

Moreover, he wrote that there should be an organised waste management scheme.

"There should be an organised area for businesses or tourist accommodation since these cannot be organised inside the historical park. The plan will help the community to thrive," he wrote.