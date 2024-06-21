Police urged to reveal probe results

MP says public not satisfied with mere announcement of sidelined chief's reinstatement

Democrat MP Chaichana Detdecho, chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, says the public wants more details about the investigation into discord on the force. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The House Committee on Police Affairs on Friday demanded the disclosure of the results of the investigation into the conflict between national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and one of his deputies, Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.

Wissanu Krea-ngam, a legal adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, announced Pol Gen Torsak’s reinstatement as chief on Thursday. Despite the news, a police source said that no details, including the exact date of Pol Gen Torsak’s return, have been announced yet.

Democrat MP Chaichana Detdecho, the chairman of the committee, said that the announcement on Thursday covered only Pol Gen Torsak’s reinstatement, leaving many people with more questions than answers.

When Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered Pol Gen Surachate’s suspension in April, he specified that the investigation was not to not cover any related criminal accusations, the MP noted.

“Both officers were transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office to preserve the organisation,” Mr Chaichana said, referring to Mr Srettha’s move in March to eliminate a major distraction that had been affecting the police force.

With that said, Mr Chaichana demanded that the investigative committee, chaired by Pol Gen Winai Thongsong and Chatchai Promlert, publicise its findings, even if the results are not conclusive.

“The public wants to know more about the probe’s findings than just Pol Gen Torsak’s reinstatement,” he said.

Mr Srettha, meanwhile, said he wanted to read the order [to reinstate Pol Gen Torsak] before it was publicised.

When asked about the tainted reputation of the police, the prime minister said such conflicts had been ongoing for a long time, and he had tried his best to solve the problem, but the process of regaining the public’s trust would take time.

A police source said that Pol Gen Torsak was reported to have been absent from duty on Friday, despite the media’s expectation of his return to work.

Deputy national chief Kitrat Phanphet has been serving as acting chief since Pol Gen Torsak was sidelined.

Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate were fierce rivals for the chief’s position last September. Pol Gen Torsak, whose brother is Lord Chamberlain and head of the Crown Property Bureau, got the job. He is scheduled to retire on Sept 30.