Bangkok to celebrate Car Free Day

Roadside shops in Banthat Thong in Pathum Wan district are bustling with tourists on Jan 19, 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Bangkok will celebrate Car Free Day this weekend on Banthat Thong Road, providing a vehicle-free environment for tourists to enjoy various activities.

The event, "Bangkok Car Free 2024: Connecting for Life," coincides with the annual World Car Free Day on Sept 22, according to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala.

On Friday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, together with his team, will go live on Facebook to discuss the progress of a transportation project aimed at offering more travel options within the city.

The project supports the "First Mile-Last Mile," promoting public transportation over the use of personal vehicles.

The Bangkok tourist centre in Pathum Wan district will join the event by piloting a pedestrianisation plan, closing the street from Soi Chula 12 to 20 on Saturday and Sunday.

Local shops will remain open, while outside vendors will not be permitted. There will also be activities, such as street performances and chalk painting.

If feedback is positive, the BMA will consider turning Banthat Thong into a walking street in the future, said the spokesman. The location will be closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight.

Many vehicles are seen passing through Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok on Jan 19, 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)