Poll body ‘can’t make Thaksin testify’

Election Commission has taken testimony from those who accuse ex-PM of exerting undue political influence

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets Pheu Thai members while boarding a train to attend a party seminar in Hua Hin this past weekend. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

An Election Commission panel has no power to force former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to give statements in a case where he is accused of exerting undue influence over the ruling Pheu Thai Party, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Wednesday.

Those who filed complaints against Thaksin and Pheu Thai have already testified before the fact-finding panel. Thaksin has yet to give statements, he said.

He admitted that if Thaksin refuses to give information, there is nothing the panel can do about it. All it can do is handle the case with the information available, he said.

However, Mr Ittiporn urged Thaksin to cooperate as he will have a chance to clear his name and rebut the allegations against him.

Mr Ittiporn said that when the panel gathers sufficient information, it will present its findings to the EC secretary-general, who serves as the registrar of political parties, to decide whether to proceed with the case.

The complaints were lodged by Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP); Noppharut Worachitwutthikun, a former leader of the political group Phirap Khao 2006; and an anonymous individual.

The primary allegation of undue political influence relates to members of Pheu Thai and current and former coalition parties meeting Thaksin at his home in Bangkok when Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on Aug 14.

During that meeting, coalition party members and Thaksin discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha. Thaksin also reportedly intervened in the selection of a new prime ministerial candidate.

The participants at the meeting reportedly settled on former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri, 75, to succeed Mr Srettha. The following day, however, Pheu Thai members voted to propose Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn, as the next PM.

Among the evidence submitted to support the allegations were Thaksin’s media interviews about Pheu Thai and coalition policies.