Most visitors to Luang Prabang now use China-Laos Railway

A view of Luang Prabang Station in Luang Prabang, Laos (Xinhua photo)

VIENTIANE: As tourists return to Laos in large numbers, over 85% of those heading to northern Laos' Luang Prabang province are using the China-Laos Railway.

Lao News Agency on Tuesday quoted Deputy Head of the province's Information, Culture and Tourism Department Chansamone Thipphavanh, as saying that in the first 10 months of 2022, 335,794 tourists – 85.27% of the total – arrived in Luang Prabang by train, with the rest travelling by plane, bus or boat.

In total, revenue generated from tourism amounted to more than US$138 million.

Since May this year, visitor numbers have surged, with Luang Prabang province experiencing a growing influx of holidaymakers. Train travel allows easier connection with neighbouring countries, according to the report.

The 422-kilometre China-Laos Railway. (Photo: Phenluang Phenlao's Facebook page)

In the next two months, the province expects at least 100,000 people to visit Luang Prabang and generate about $200 million in revenue.

Luang Prabang, some 220 kilometres north of the Lao capital Vientiane, is one of the most well-known provinces in Laos and is a top tourist draw because of its old temples, scenic attractions and rural landscapes.

Luang Prabang was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as a world heritage site in 1995.

Luang Prabang province has 228 officially-designated tourist sites, of which 111 are nature-based, 78 are of cultural interest, and 39 have historical associations.