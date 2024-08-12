K-pop stars Aespa to perform at Bangkok's Impact Arena

Aespa, the global sensation under SM Entertainment, is currently rising to peak popularity. With their unique worldview, Aespa has not only captivated K-pop fans, but also attracted people from various fields who eagerly anticipate their carefully crafted, innovative and high-quality music releases.

They have several hit singles including Black Mamba, Next Level, Savage, Dream Come True and Illusion. Their first studio album, Armageddon, successfully entered the Billboard 200 chart and was well-received worldwide. After over two months of release, Armageddon, a hip-hop dance track, has remained in the top 10 of all major digital music charts in South Korea and Supernova, a catchy dance track, maintains the No.1 position on the main digital music charts in South Korea to date.

Thai fans will have opportunity to see the four members of Aespa -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning -- perform these popular songs in person at "The 2024 Aespa Live Tour - Synk: Parallel Line - In Bangkok" for two shows on Sept 28 and 29 at Impact Arena.

As the concert title Synk: Parallel Line suggests, the concept is inspired by Aespa's new worldview, which expands into a multi-faceted parallel universe. The concert will present performances like a dramatic play through VCRs and various setlists to narrate the story of the unparalleled worldview.

This concert is a part of Aespa's second world tour which started in South Korea. Their tour in Asia and Australia will end in September. The girls will continue their tour in America and Europe in early 2025.

Tickets cost 2,000, 2,900, 3,900, 4,900, 5,600, 5,800, 6,000 and 6,500 baht and are available at allticket.com.