Experience the magic of the Hungarian cimbalom

PUBLISHED : 12 Aug 2024 at 04:30

Jeno Lisztes. photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha
World-renowned musician Jeno Lisztes will deliver what will be the first cimbalom concert in Thailand, at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday, at 4pm.

Held to celebrate 155 years of Thai-Austro-Hungarian relations, this is an inaugural concert by the recently-launched Franz Liszt Society Bangkok which aims to promote Hungarian art and culture in Thailand and foster cultural exchange between the two countries.

The concert will feature the Hungarian cimbalom, a musical instrument similar to the traditional Thai instrument khim (dulcimer), making its debut performance in the kingdom.

The evening programme includes familiar classical pieces by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt, such as Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 as well as classic favourites like Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight Of The Bumblebee. Also featured will be Hungarian gypsy jazz pieces, as well as standard jazz like Spain by Chick Corea.

The evening not only brings Hungarian culture to Thailand but also aims to facilitate knowledge exchange between cimbalom artists and Thai khim musicians. If anyone is wondering what to expect, imagine a Thai khim playing such magnificent pieces.

This concert is part of the Sala Concert Series which supports Thai musicians and composers by providing a platform for their talent to be recognised widely. The series aims to build a community of music lovers and create opportunities for international artists to share knowledge and connect.

Tickets cost 1,000, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,500 baht (500 and 1,000 baht for students) while bundle tickets with almost 50% discounts are available.

Visit salasudasirisobha.com.

