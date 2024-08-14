Pakk Taii Design Week kicks off in Songkhla

It's time for the southern region to shine during Pakk Taii Design Week 2024, which will take place amidst the charming landscapes of Songkhla's Old Town, Samila Beach, Hat Yai, Chana and Pattani province from this Saturday, daily from 11am to 9pm, until Aug 25.

Following the success of last year's inaugural festival, the second edition continues to illuminate the South's unique allure under the theme "The South's Turn", celebrating the region's cultural identity.

Organised by Creative Economy Agency, this year's event will put the spotlight on burgeoning creative industries such as film, gastronomy, artisanal crafts and innovative district development projects, with the aim to transform the region into a more livable, investable and enchanting tourist haven.

The festival will showcase their dynamic fusion of traditional cultural elements with modern contexts through five major concepts -- "Film Festival", "Livable City Project", "South Secret Recipe", "Art & Craft of Living South" and "Festival Vibe".

These unique concepts will be presented through diverse activities covering a vibrant showcase of traditional performances, art forms, music and live shows to express the cultural identities of the southern people; exhibitions and art installations to enliven public spaces; and talks and workshops for creative minds and experts to share knowledge, perspectives and experiences.

There will also be film screenings, fashion shows, open houses, tours, community and creative markets, as well as real-world experiments to develop practical, long-term improvements for the well-being of the community.