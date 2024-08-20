Renowned singer Charin Nantanakorn dies aged 91

Thailand lost one of its most renowned singers with the death of Charin Nantanakorn on Tuesday morning at the age of 91 years.

Charin was pronounced dead from natural causes at Police General Hospital in Bangkok at 2.23am after months of medical treatment.

Details of religious rites will be announced later, his official Facebook page said.

"The days and time have come to an end with love and the greatest of dreams," a message posted on his account said. "Though far, far away, I still love you all."

Charin is survived by his wife, famed former actress Petchara Chaowarat.

The legendary singer was born on Feb 1, 1933, and brought joy to audiences with about 1,500 songs. He was awarded the prestigious status of National Artist in 1998.

The passing of the years did not keep him from singing. Charin continued to perform at concerts despite his advancing age. His final performances included Charin in Concert No.20, just two years ago.

His countless fans were continuing to post farewell messages and wishes that he rest in peace.

Charin Nantanakorn's Still Waiting, one of his famous songs, in a concert in 2020.