Chiang Mai set to showcase local talent

The local creativity of Chiang Mai will be showcased on a global scale during Chiang Mai Design Week 2024, which will kick off this Saturday and run until Dec 15.

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency, this 10th edition highlights the collaborative efforts to enhance local potential, bringing together diverse skills, perspectives and cultural heritage to create sustainable innovations.

It will take place in two main areas of Chiang Mai, spanning vibrant Chiang Mai Old City-Klang Wiang (Three Kings Monument-Lam Chang) and Chang Moi-TCDC Chiang Mai-Tha Phae. Additional activities will be held across other districts, including Hang Dong and San Kamphaeng.

More than 110 programmes have been arranged under the concept of "Scaling Local: Creativity, Technology And Sustainability -- For Reviving Recovery". They are categoried into six types of activities.

The "Showcase & Exhibition" focuses on three main themes -- business, creative industries and social issues -- to enhance people's quality of life by presenting innovative solutions and addressing community challenges in a practical and sustainable way.

The "Talk & Workshop" will be conducted by established and emerging local talents, while international creators will be sharing their perspectives on preserving identity in contemporary art in roundtable discussions.

While the "Event" caters to diver interests, the "District" presents creative district development initiatives such as "Urban Symphony" and "Lam Chang International Film".

Featured in "Music & Performance" will be Labb.Fest 2024, Chiang Mai Street Jazz Festival 2024 and Chiang Mai Ho, as well as performances by artists from diverse countries.

The "Market & Promotion" covers various marketplaces including the Pop Market which will bring a selection of products from over 140 brands, second-hand markets and local community markets to support businesses affected by the floods in October.