Disney On Ice returns in March

Disney On Ice, Disney's touring ice show, returns to Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, for a four-day run from March 27-30.

In "Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero", favourite characters, played by figure skaters, from various IPs come to life as they spin and twirl on ice while telling captivating stories. Their performance will be complemented by costumes, props and music.

Official Disney princesses take charge as the cast features Moana from Moana, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel from Tangled, Elsa and Anna from Frozen and Belle from Beauty And The Beast. Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, although not officially a Disney Princess, is also in the show. Fear not, Mickey and Minnie will also make appearances.

The schedule of the four-day run is as follow: March 27 at 6.30pm in Thai, March 28 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm in Thai, March 29 at 10.30am in English, 2.30pm in English and 6.30pm in Thai and March 30 at 10.30am in English, 2.30pm in Thai and 6.30pm in English.

Register and book before Jan 31 for an early bird discount of 30% on Thai Ticket Major website.