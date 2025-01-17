Catch Green Day at Impact Arena

Ignite your inner rocker as American punk rock band Green Day return to Bangkok on Feb 12 at the iconic Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

Green Day -- comprised of the iconic trio Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool -- is set to bring the house down with timeless anthems like Longview, Basket Case, Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life), When I Come Around and American Idiot. Fans have eagerly awaited their return since their last Bangkok show in 2010 and this concert promises to be worth the wait.

This tour celebrates multiple milestones: the release of Green Day's latest album, Saviors, and major anniversaries -- 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot. Fans can expect an epic setlist with up to 37 songs in this solo concert format, delivering a high-energy, three-hour show packed with both classic hits and new tracks. As always, the band may surprise fans with spontaneous changes, making every performance unique.

Green Day's journey from underground punk roots to global rock icons has spanned over three decades without losing momentum. Since forming in 1987 in Rodeo, California, Green Day has pushed punk rock into the mainstream, influencing generations of musicians. Their groundbreaking album Dookie (1994) sold over 10 million copies in the US and their politically charged masterpiece American Idiot (2004) solidified their place in rock history.

Now, with their latest album Saviors featuring chart-topping singles like The American Dream Is Killing Me and Dilemma, Green Day continues to prove why they remain at the forefront of the rock world.

This Bangkok concert marks their third visit to Thailand -- previously in 1996 and 2010 or about once every 15 years -- making this a rare and unmissable event. Who knows when they'll be back? Don't wait until 2040 to experience the magic!