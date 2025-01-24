Kang Daniel live in Bangkok

South Korean singer-songwriter, actor and television host, Kang Daniel will be performing “2025 Act KangDaniel Concert In Bangkok” at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok on Feb 1.

Daniel, who last performed in Bangkok in 2022, made a comeback with the mini album Act under the new label Ara. He has been secretly practising and preparing for this concert.

He debuted as a member of the boy group Wanna One after winning first place in the reality competition series, Produce 101. Following the end of Wanna One's activities as a group, Daniel took a six-month hiatus and embarked on a solo career in 2019, releasing his first solo debut EP Color On Me, which topped South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart, with initial sales reaching 466,701 copies. His subsequent works from his colour series titled Cyan (2020) and Magenta (2020) also topped the Gaon Album Chart with the former's title track earning Daniel his first domestic top-10 single.

Solidifying his career as a solo artist, Daniel earned his first top five single in Korea, as well as his first solo appearance on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart through the single Paranoia. He then released the third and final chapter of his "colour trilogy", Yellow (2021), which topped the Gaon Album Chart and contained his first domestic number-one single titled Antidote.

He gained 1 million Instagram followers in 12 hours, ranked 4th place on The Most Influential People Forbes Korea list (2019), and became the most-voted artist on The Idol Rating Chart for 129 consecutive weeks.

Alongside his music career, he debuted as an actor through the first ever Korean Disney+ Star original series, Rookie Cops (2022). He also appeared as the host of Mnet’s dance competition series show: Street Woman Fighter (2021), Street Dance Girls Fighter (2021-22), Be The SMF (2022), Street Man Fighter (2022), and Street Woman Fighter 2 (2023).

Tickets to the concert are available at 7-Elevens and at allticket.com.