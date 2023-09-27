Compiling it all into sight and sound

Thanachai "Pod" Ujjin, is best known as the frontman of Moderndog, the pioneer of Thailand's alternative rock bands. Aside from being a singer-songwriter, Thanachai has been passionate about creating abstract paintings for a decade.

Thanachai 'Pod' Ujjin at his solo exhibition 'Compilation'. (Photos: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

His current exhibition, "Compilation", chronicles Thanachai's artistic journey under his pseudonym, 'Pod Art'.

Many fans of Moderndog may not be aware that Thanachai has been seriously involved in creating abstract art for several years.

"Compilation" unveils the artistic development of Thanachai as Pod Art through abstract artworks, organised into seven sections that reflect different song elements -- Intro, Verse, Pre-Chorus, Chorus, Verse 2, Bridge and Outro," explained Mai Wongsawasdi, the exhibition curator.

The Intro section depicts the beginning of Thanachai's journey in the art scene through a collage diary which he created in 2000. It was the time when the singer-songwriter experienced writer's block while trying to write lyrics for his third album.

Thanachai, who wrote all-time hits like Busaba, Before and Manee, decided to fly to New York. During his three months in New York, he collected various artworks and items from his surroundings and created a collage every day.

"I collected flyers and magazines. Their artistic design ignited my creative ideas. When I bought an acoustic guitar, I attached the guitar's receipt to the diary. When I attended David Bowie's concert, I did not want to discard the concert ticket, so I glued it in the diary.

"One of the collage pieces in this diary became the cover of Modern Dog's third album, Love Me Love My Life," said Thanachai.

"Art is another way for me to express myself aside from music. My emotions find their outlet through two mediums: art and sight, or music and sound. Art and music balance my life. When I perform in several concerts and feel overwhelmed, I need art to heal me. When I work on art for a long time, I miss music," the artist added.

Thanachai's collage diary was created in 2000.

The Verse section displays digital art printed on ceramics. Thanachai created this set during the early year of his artistic journey.

While the three members of Modern Dog were in their van during their concert tour, Thanachai noticed that the guitarist, Methee Noijinda, was using his fingers to draw something on an iPad.

The singer learned that there was an app that allowed people to draw and paint on their mobile devices. After that, Thanachai started painting on his iPhone and posted his paintings on Instagram every day. The Verse section exhibits his digital art of that period.

Thanachai earned his Bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Education in Art Education at Chulalongkorn University, giving him a solid background in art. His artistic talents were discovered by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch, a ceramist and artist, who along with other veteran artists, including Somyot Hananuntasuk and Chalit Nakpawan, invited him to collaborate in the exhibition entitled "Happy Accidents" held at D Kunst gallery in Ratchaburi.

Some of his works from "Happy Accidents" are showcased in the Pre-Chorus section.

The Verse.

"Happy Accidents" inspired Thanachai to create paintings on canvas. A chorus represents any catchy music element or a hook. In the Chorus section, Thanachai's enthusiasm for acrylic paintings shone through his vibrant creations on canvas including the huge two metres canvas that showcased his energy and passion for paintings.

To express himself freely, the artist decided to pursue abstract art.

"Abstract paintings allow me to express my emotions without the need for specific subjects or objects. I focus solely on colours, textures and tones. I can create abstract art no matter what emotion I am feeling, be it sorrow or anger."

"The process involves being in the present moment, confronting what is right in front of me, releasing the feelings within, and enjoying the moment," the artist explained.

"When I composed songs for the third album, I intended to create abstract songs which are difficult to understand in order to lower expectations from other people," he added.

Verse 2 displays experimental works in different techniques such as stencil, etching and mixed media. The Bridge section showcases his NFT artworks in a video format.

The Outro is the final section, but not the final chapter of his work. There is a future possibility for further exploration.

The Chorus section.

"Thanachai stands out for his use of vivid colours. Some people may assume that as a vocalist of the alternative rock band, he is tough. Actually, he is sweet. Almost all his paintings include pink, blue and yellow colours.

"It shows that he is young at heart and bold in expressing himself," said the exhibition curator, Mai.

"I just realised what kind of person I am when I saw my works. I believe that paintings do not lie, especially abstract pieces that originate from the inner thoughts of painters. I was sometimes surprised to see what a sweet personality I actually have.

"When I organised workshops, I told participants that if they want to understand themselves, they should create art, especially abstract art.

"During the process, we will experience moments of worry, attachment or freedom. I really enjoy this process. It is not just about creating art; it is like having a conversation with myself, getting to know myself and getting closer to myself," said Thanachai.

As an iconic performer who always gains public attention, Thanachai tried to distance himself from his success as a singer.

The Outro.

When he started working on paintings, he aimed to be accepted for his painting skills rather than his existing fame, so he tried to separate his music career from his art career.

Aside from 'Pod Art' which is the name that he uses for the art world, the artist created a side music project, 'Balloon Boy', to release his solo album without revealing that he is actually 'Balloon Boy'. 'Balloon Boy' was nominated for best male soloist at Season Award.

"I enjoy the feeling of being an amateur or an underdog. I was stuck with the fame of being 'Modern Dog' for 29 years, so I wanted to be an amateur. I took a course to learn how to compose songs via laptop and released it in an album. I was curious to know if without my name, would people still listen to my music," explained Thanachai.

Asked if he still needs proof of people's acceptance of his artistic skill, the artist responded that he did not need any more proof.

"I no longer need to prove anything. I will create art to fulfil my own desires. If my paintings are deemed valuable and classified into any specific art category that is fine with me."

For the "Compilation" exhibition, the artist hopes that visitors will receive its positive energy.

"Every element in the gallery generates certain vibes and vibrations. I hope that visitors will feel the vibrations created from my heart and soul. I believe that they are all positive energy and vibes," concluded Thanachai.

"Compilation" runs at 333Gallery/Warehouse, Soi Charoen Krung 30, until Oct 8. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/333GalleryGroup.

Some paintings from 'Happy Accidents'.