Coffee festival to brew bridges between Japan, Thailand

Coffee aficionados are in for a treat as "Japan Coffee Festival In Bangkok 2024" is set to take place from Feb 2 to 4 at Museum Siam. This unique event promises an immersive cultural exchange between Thailand and Japan, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship of Japanese coffee-making and the diverse brewing skills of Thai coffee shops.

Organised in collaboration between Japan Coffee Festival and Mother Roaster, a renowned Thai coffee shop, the festival follows the theme of "Thai Coffee Made By Japan". The main representative, Mother Roaster, renowned for exporting Thai Arabica and Robusta coffee to various regions, will present its exquisite offerings. These beans, exported to ten different coffee shops in Japan, are roasted according to each shop's distinctive style and are being brought for attendees to savour at "Japan Coffee Festival In Bangkok".

The founder of Mother Roaster, Ploenphit Rianmek, expressed excitement about the event, emphasising the dedication to delivering quality coffee. Inspired by the founder's passion for black coffee without sugar, Mother Roaster has garnered acclaim both nationally and internationally. It has expanded to five branches.

The festival will feature 12 prominent Thai coffee shops, employing manual extraction methods to showcase their brewing prowess. Additionally, the event will serve as a platform for a cultural exchange, bringing together renowned Thai and Japanese dessert brands, cocoa, green tea, ice cream, and more. Attendees can indulge in various activities, including walking or cycling trips around Rattanakosin Island, photography workshops, and daily panels on traditional Japanese coffee-making on the main stage.

Entry to the event is free for all enthusiasts. However, for those eager to taste exclusive brews, two ticket options are available: a daily pass priced at 250 baht, offering access to two cups of coffee, a bag, a souvenir book, and stickers; and a three-day pass for 650 baht, which allows attendees to enjoy six cups of coffee, a bag, a souvenir book, and chance to win prizes exceeding a hundred thousand baht.

Don't miss this opportunity to savour the rich blend of Thai and Japanese coffee cultures at the "Japan Coffee Festival In Bangkok 2024" at Museum Siam on Sanam Chai Road for a special celebration of craftsmanship, flavour, and cultural exchange. For more information, call 02-951-9119.