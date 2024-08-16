Your horoscope for August 16-22

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Career advancement and professional growth within the same organisation are on the cards. Your hard work finally pays off. With higher pay, comes more pressure and responsibilities but you know how to handle them. Productive communication among colleagues improves office morale.

(₿) The more you make, the more you spend. Lifestyle inflation and instant gratification delay your progress towards financial freedom. Beware of new types of investment scams that sound credible.

(♥) Couples discuss money and financial goals. Different lifestyles can cause tension in your relationship but you two can find a compromise. Parents may want to have another baby and get busy immediately.

(⚤) Time heals even the worst break-up of your life. You’ll eventually wake up one day, not thinking about your ex. Dating app users may meet their match a few hours after exchanging pleasantries online. Why not? We’re not getting any younger.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Unexpected challenges and assignments may land on your desk. The added pressure becomes fuel to motivate you to work harder. You use facts and feelings when you make decisions and regret nothing. If you belong to a marginalised group, you may be offered an opportunity that usually goes to someone privileged.

(₿) You take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. You don’t spend on anything unnecessary next week. If you’re facing a financial problem, someone may go out of their way to help you.

(♥) The more you two disagree, the greater the emotional distance between you two. You may feel like you’re single even though you’re in a relationship. Perhaps, the fear of being single again stops you from finding something greater than what you have right now.

(⚤) You meet potential admirers IRL and online. You may need some time to figure out who’s your favourite. You don’t mind waiting for your soulmate.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You conduct yourself with more professionalism at work. You can handle workplace politics and tight deadlines. You have good reasons why you deserve a pay raise but you may not get exactly what you think you deserve. You achieve all that you set out to do next week.

(₿) Your connection or online community brings you a freelance opportunity. A reimbursement, compensation or overdue payment will finally arrive. You may find what you recently lost.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to get me time. They respect each other’s privacy. A low-key date night may turn out to be so sweet. Your ex may slide into your DMs to see if you still have feelings for them.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of someone from another culture or socioeconomic background. You like their personality and they don’t pretend to be someone else to impress you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Circumstances force you to get out of your comfort zone. You may have to collaborate with someone you haven’t worked with before. You gain the bigger picture of the industry that you’re in. Business owners may have to mediate conflicts between their employees.

(₿) Money-making opportunities may present themselves while you socialise at a party. You may receive financial support unexpectedly from your parent or older relative. It’s their love language. Keep your bag and accessories at home if you have to get on a yacht.

(♥) Couples realise that they expect different things from their relationship but they can come to a happy medium. You may tell a white lie to keep peace at home. If you’re friendly with your ex, your partner will politely but firmly tell you to stop.

(⚤) You meet someone who’s physically your type but it’ll be difficult to approach them. They seem to be disinterested. Your FWB may ask if you can be just their friend.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may have to perform tasks that aren’t in your job description. You may feel overwhelmed and anxious but slowly you’ll calm down and power through any challenges thrown at you. Someone who seems unfriendly may go out of their way to help you. Don’t judge.

(₿) Your connection brings you freelance opportunities. Investors may benefit from insider info. Beware of shopping scams or fake traders. Don’t buy items just because they’re trending.

(♥) Your partner shows their not-so-nice side. Your friend seems too friendly with you and vice versa and they don’t like that one bit. Perhaps you should pay them more attention to quench their suspicion.

A romantic spark with a colleague or someone in your professional circle is a maybe. You two may need to keep quiet about it to avoid being gossiped about. Your sibling or cousin may introduce you to a potential date.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Difficult assignments may land on your desk just before clocking out. You’re determined to deliver your best and prove people who underestimate you wrong. An office senior may act as your source of inspiration and can shield you from any drama.

(₿) Your income is above the average for the industry that you’re in. If you’re a breadwinner, be ready for expenses that you don’t see coming. Read any contracts twice — or ask a lawyer friend to — to figure out any concerns before putting your names on them.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may occur but it won’t leave a scar on your relationship. The foundation of your relationship remains strong. Pregnant women should refrain from eating anything exotic.

(⚤) Love at first sight with someone from another culture is on the cards. Despite the obvious differences, you’re eager to get to know them. If you’re casually dating someone, you realise you don’t see yourself with them in the long run.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You can handle drama and conflicts in your workplace better, or at least know not to get involved. You’re an excellent communicator and your nuanced word choices can persuade someone to do your bidding. An opportunity to grow within the same organisation or start a new career path is on the cards.

(₿) You can easily pay all the bills and reward yourself with a few nice things. Buying experiences may be more fulfilling than buying things. If you lend money to someone, it may cost you the money you’ll never get back and the friendship.

(♥) Couples try harder to understand each other’s POV when disagreeing, instead of trying to win the argument. They may overcome a big obstacle in their relationship and grow stronger and closer as a couple.

(⚤) You may experience a spark of romance and instant connection with a stranger who’s physically your type. If you’ve never been kissed, your first time will be quite thrilling.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) What seems difficult or impossible may be doable. An office conflict may be nipped in the bud. You may be assigned a successor to someone who’s on their way out. You manage to stay focused on work much better. A pay negotiation is likely to go your way.

(₿) Wishes come true for those who’re seeking financial support or extra income. A small windfall or prize may be yours. You spend within your budget and keep up with your savings goal. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Healthy arguments and construction discussions make couples understand each other more. They are each other’s sources of support and safe spaces. The problem that they’re facing will soon go away.

(⚤) Work, self-empowerment, family and friends take precedence over other aspects of your life. Someone in your professional circle may show romantic interest. Your ex may ask you for a second chance.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may have to revise a task several times or fill in for a colleague on short notice. Be ready for longer hours but you can manage pressure and priorities well. If you work for the govt, you may be relocated to a new office as collateral damage to office politics. It may feel like an undue punishment.

(₿) Investors get to collect higher-than-expected returns. You can pay all the bills and afford to reward yourself with a few luxuries. Read any contracts twice before putting your name on them to avoid future lawsuits.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding are on the cards. Couples may set new relationship goals or financial goals and work towards them together. They can inspire each other to work hard along the way.

(⚤) Your next admirer is likely to be someone from another culture or a different socioeconomic background. It’s easier for you to attract attention via dating apps or IRL.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) An omission of crucial info, intentionally or not, may make your work harder than it has to be. Not-so-friendly colleagues may gossip over your social media behaviour. A colleague or two prove to be good friends and offer you help when you need it.

(₿) You may find a way to reduce debts. Be careful if you want to buy something from unauthorised sellers. An opportunity to make extra income presents itself but you must act quickly.

(♥) Unfulfilled emotional needs may cause tension in your relationship. You two may find time for a heart-to-heart. Couples may start a new project together and share responsibilities.

(⚤) You’ll finally get over a bad break-up and slowly become hopeful about finding love once again. You realise you have admirers of the same and opposite sex and question whether you’re more “fluid” than you think.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your waking hours but you know you’re way more fortunate than many others. You won’t experience creative blocks or burnout. You meet all deadlines and impress your supervisor and clients in the process.

(₿) Your income is way above the average. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Investors collect sizeable profits as a result of well-timed decisions made. You’re mindful of your spending and on track to achieve your saving goals.

(♥) Healthy arguments and constructive criticism can improve your relationship in the long run. Couples show mutual support and care for one another. Cross-cultural couples may face legal issues and have to tackle piles of paperwork.

(⚤) You may be hotter than you give yourself credit for. You meet potential admirers IRL and online. Someone from your friends circle may confess their attraction. This may not come as much of a surprise because you already have a hunch about this person.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You may have to make an important decision in your work life but you won’t see it coming. Power and pay will be yours while colleagues look on with envy. The petty ones may gossip about you and give you the cold shoulder. Don’t expect true friendship from colleagues.

(₿) You manage your income, expenses and investments well. You’re so busy with your main job and side hustle that you don’t get to spend your hard-earned money. Someone may try to guilt you to lending them money by bringing up a favour they did for you.

(♥) Couples may not get along all the time but they try to see things from each other’s POV. If you’re two-timing, you may get exposed and shamed for it. You may end up with one of them or none.

(⚤) You click with someone older who shares similar mindsets and values. Someone with a good online profile may slide into your DMs. If you have several potential admirers, you’ll soon find out who’s your favourite.