TGS 2024: Time for gamers to unite

The largest game exhibition in Southeast Asia has returned to meet the needs of Thai gamers, showcasing popular and upcoming titles.

Taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok from Oct 18 to 20, Thailand Game Show (TGS) 2024 features 50 booths with exhibits from Nintendo, Sega, new mobile games, mascots, souvenirs and various competitive events throughout the three-day show.

The gamer-centric exhibition also includes cosplay contests, offering attendees a chance to see numerous participants in elaborate and fancy costumes.

Dozens of fan meet-and-greet events will be held, allowing fans to interact with their favourite streamers, singers and influencers, including zbing z, Softpomz and prominent ROV players like Kit Ngai.

Visitors can also check out and purchase plenty of game-related gadgets, such as gaming mice, keyboards and earphones, at special prices.

The global gaming industry is the largest entertainment sector, surpassing music and film combined, and Thailand’s gaming scene generated nearly 50 billion baht in 2023. Several booths will also showcase the latest projects from Thai game developers, offering plenty of real-life and in-game giveaways.

For parents bringing their kids who may not be into gaming, an ongoing book fair is also taking place at the same venue.