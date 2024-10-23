Sustainable and creative products come to 'Nature Invasion' at Open House

Open House, a co-living space on Level 6 of Central Embassy, invites everyone to recharge with nature during "Open Market: Nature Invasion", which will kick off tomorrow and run until Oct 28.

Held in collaboration with Sama Garden to mark Central's 77th anniversary, the unique event seamlessly combines nature and design, offering the opportunity to experience the freshness of nature up close without having to leave the city.

Open House has been transformed into a semi-outdoor green oasis, blending the beauty of nature with exquisite design to inspire visitors to create vibrant green spaces in their own homes.

The highlight is "Nature's Treasure Market", which will feature a curated selection of creative, sustainable products made from intriguing natural materials, appealing to both eco-friendly and design enthusiasts. Among the unique products from renowned brands are grow kits and aquatic plant kits that come with lucky coloured stones from Dudeplants, cool bags made from teak leaves from Mr.Leaf, odour-absorbing charcoal from Amphan, stylish home accessories from Stayhome and chic rubber bags from Rubber Idea. Also available will be a variety of air-purifying plants, 100% biodegradable plant pots, special fertilisers and soil formulas designed to help plants thrive in shaded areas. Every product is meticulously designed, balancing beauty and sustainability in every aspect.

There will also be workshops to fill your mind with creativity and fun, running from 11am to 6pm from tomorrow to Sunday. They include "The Planting Miracle", "Sweet Home For Little Cactus" and "Waste To Wing: Mini Kite". The fee is 490 baht per person, including all materials.

Set to bring colour to urban life will be seven creative natural art installations that showcase a unique blend of nature and creativity. Each is designed to make nature easily accessible, reflecting an environmentally conscious lifestyle filled with brightness and inspiration.