Thai Princess presides over Silk Festival 2024

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the opening ceremony of "Silk Festival 2024 Towards Sustainable Development" under the concept of Silk Success Sustainability, extending the wisdom of Thai fabric to elevate to the international level and developing sustainably. The event is organized by the Department of Community Development, Ministry of Interior on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Hall 6-7, Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province.

On this occasion, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Songsak Thongsri, Ms. Sabida Thaiseth, and Ms. Thirat Samretwanich, Deputy Minister of Interior, along with Mr. Arsit Sampantharat, Permanent Secretary of Interior, Mr. Siam Sirimongkol, Director-General of Community Development Department, and executives joined in welcoming the royal procession, with Mrs. Thananon Niramis, wife of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Ms. Jinnarat Sampuntharat, President of Ministry Of Interior's Ladies Association, Ms. Orjira Sirimongkol, President of the Community Development Housewives Club, and representatives from IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani, presenting wreaths.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya began the exhibition by watching the Silk Festival 2024 video. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior then expressed his gratitude and presented Mr. Siam Sirimongkol, Director-General of the Community Development Department to presented the award recipients. Her Royal Highness presented medals and royal shields to the groups of the Ministry of Interior, the Community Development Department and designers who served the royal grace through the project “Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear” (Pa Thai Sai Hai Sanook) in 2024, totaling 52 awards, the winners of the royal fabric pattern contest “Siriwachiraphon Fabric Pattern” and national handicrafts, totaling 76 awards, the Nariratana seedling award under the development project for Young OTOP product to the world, 6 awards, the winner of the New Gen Young Designer 2024 totaling 1 award, and the Professional Qualification Certificate and Certificate of Competence, level 6, in the field of conservation of arts and crafts and folk works, and the field of written and printed fabrics from the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (Public Organization), 7 awards.

Her Royal Highness also visited the exhibition in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, and the exhibition of the royal activities of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya on the development of the quality of Thai fabrics, the exhibition of the results of the “Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear” project, such as the Ethnic Model Project, the Community College Development and Development Project for the Creation of Fabrics, Craft and Thai Handicrafts, the Weaving Project, the Premium OTOP Project and the Young OTOP, New Gen, Young Designer Project. Her Royal Highness also watched the demonstration activities of Sustainable Thai Fashion, such as the silk reeling and embroidery demonstration from The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (Public Organization), the gold-plated embroidering demonstration from the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, and the batik demonstration from the ME-D NATHAP group.

Then, Her Royal Highness proceeded to the Sustainable Fashion exhibition area to view a Thai fabric fashion show from 16 Thai designer brands that used Thai fabrics to create contemporary Thai clothing design, including SIRIVANNAVARI silk from the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (Public Organization), TIRAPAN silk fabric from Suranaree Golden Silk, THEATRE silk fabric from Saloma Pateh, ASAVA silk fabric from Udon Thani and organza silk, ISSUE silk fabric from Raya Batik, WISHARAWISH silk fabric from the Na Wa Model Project, JANESUDA silk fabric with creative patterns, MILIN fabric from hill tribe group from the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (Public Organization), ARCHIVE026 Thai tweed fabric and creative fiber woven fabrics, IRADA daimyo silk from Khon Kaen province, LANDMEE' batik silk from the Batik Model Project, TandT batik silk from KAYA BATIK, VICKTEERUT Lamphun brocade silk from Rewat Thai Silk, VATITITTTHI brocade silk from the auspicious pattern weaving group, Mantra Thikan, PYVET mudmee silk from the Na Wa Model Project, Mr. Thaweesak Chattuwan, a new-generation designer of CHAI GOLD LABEL brand, T.Chatuwan Thaisilk, a group of hand-woven Thai silk with a unique pattern, created by extending the mudmee technique from the traditional wisdom of the Isan region into a contemporary design.

On November 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., there will also be an event to launch the Thai Fashion Designers Association, which are group of designers who play a significant role in supporting and promoting the mentoring of participants in the “Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear” project of the Community Development Department from 2020 to 2024, along with a seminar to share knowledge of Thai fabric fashion design to the global stage. Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the seminar, along with representatives of the Thai Fashion Designers Association, including Mr. Polpat Asavaprapha, President of the Thai Fashion Designers Association, Mr. Thakoon Panichgul, an internationally recognized Thai designer and winner of the Young Designer award from the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), Mr. Kullawit Laosuksri, a fashion expert, and Ms. Sophawadi Petchchat, Marketing Director of Club 21 (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

For the Silk Festival 2024 towards Sustainable Development, visitors will find activities and knowledge about the development of Thai fabrics through various exhibition zones displayed within the event. In addition, there will be exhibitions and sales of products from manufacturers and OTOP SMEs from all over the country, more than 200 booths, and more than 50 food shops. There will also be sales promotion activities throughout the event. The public can join the activities, explore and shop for products from November 29 - December 2, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Hall 6 - 7, Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province.