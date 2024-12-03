Celebrate year-end at Noble Play

The "Ploencharit Festival" is back at Noble Play to spread happiness and sustainability for three weeks, starting today. It will run every Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 11pm, until Dec 20.

Everyone is invited to pleasantly play and indulge in year-end fun presented through art, music and cuisine.

On display to please our eyes is "Transformative Tree", which has now transformed into a sparkling Christmas tree. Made from various materials including construction-material scraps, the tree stands out as an amazing installation art.

The tree matches the mood of three different festivals -- Halloween, Christmas and Chinese New Year. This teaches us about adaptation, learning, opening up to new things, as well as sustainability.

Ready to please ears will be live music performances by headliners like Yokee Playboy, T-Bone Arootstic and Purpeech. Many other artists, together with DJs, will also take turns delighting the audience throughout the festival.

As the festival embraces the "Zero Waste" concept, a wide range of food and beverages will be served in a sustainable style. Containers used are made of composable plastic which decomposes naturally within five years. Revellers are also encouraged to refill their glass while food leftovers will be turned into vitamins that everyone can take home to nourish their own plants.

Noble Play is an inspirational playground located on Phloenchit Road. There is no admission fee.