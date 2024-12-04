German Christmas market comes to Bangkok

Gearing up for the festive season, Goethe-Institut Thailand is organising the German Christmas Market 2024 on Sathon 1 this Saturday and Sunday, bringing joy to downtown Bangkok.

The market is a collaboration with Lufthansa Airlines, FC Bayern Munich, Audi, Paulaner and Tiger Balm to create a gathering place and multicultural melting pot where people of all ages can indulge in European customs and new experiences. From midday to 10pm, the 50 booths and stage provide a variety of European gourmet pleasures, creative gifts, entertaining games and performances in a lush, tropical setting.

Standing in the heart of the market, this year's Christmas tree was designed by Thai artist Wishulada Panthanuvong using plastic waste to underscore the value of sustainable living and illustrate how wonderful things can come from seemingly impractical things.

Throughout the day, visitor can enjoy a wide range of seasonal treats like mulled wine, gingerbread, roasted almonds and an exciting mix of European Christmas classics served by German and Thai restaurants such as Bavarian roast pork, Berlin döner kebab, sausages, German bakery items and ice cream, all of which can be paired with Paulaner's famous beer, wine or apple spritzers.

Families can search for unique homemade presents, participate in a variety of fun activities like creating Christmas decorations or playing board games and enjoy live music performed by choirs and bands as part of programme.

The German Christmas Market 2024 Goethe-Institut Thailand

Meanwhile, car aficionados can admire Audi's new model TT, while Tiger Balm will provide short messages to customers at their booth. The match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Heidenheim will also be broadcast live by FC Bayern, making it an ideal venue for football fans to gather for fun. The 2024 raffle offers visitors the chance to win a variety of great prizes, such as FC Bayern Munich souvenirs, a complimentary German course and an e-scooter. Two round-trip tickets from Bangkok to Munich, sponsored by Lufthansa Airlines, are the biggest prize.

Tickets are priced at 80 baht for adults and children above 12. A special 120 baht offer is available to families with one adult and up to five children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Ticketmelon.