Celebrate the Season in Artful Elegance 

Experience a festive journey at Park Hyatt Bangkok, featuring sustainable art, exquisite dining, and enchanting celebrations that elevate the holiday spirit.
This festive season, Park Hyatt Bangkok transforms into a haven of elegance, creativity, and sustainability. From its remarkable art installations to indulgent dining experiences, the hotel invites you to celebrate in style and create cherished memories.
An Artful Christmas Tree with a Sustainable Twist
At the heart of this year’s festivities is an exceptional Christmas tree and showpiece, the result of a collaboration with Thai artist Saruta “Pin” Kiatparkpoom of Pin Metal Art. Designed with sustainability in mind, these stunning creations are made from discarded metal, expertly welded into intricate forms, and adorned with glass elements crafted by local artisans. The installations showcase not just artistic mastery but also the beauty of transformation—turning overlooked materials into a celebration of the holiday spirit.
Inspired by the Bai Sri Su Kwan ceremony, a sacred Thai ritual symbolising blessings and well-being, the design blends timeless local craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The result is a breathtaking centerpiece that embodies Park Hyatt Bangkok’s dedication to sustainability and cultural appreciation.
On display in the Living Room on levels 9 and 10, the Christmas tree and showpiece invite guests to pause, reflect, and revel in the joy of the season. These works of art stand as a testament to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability while highlighting the rich heritage of Thai craftsmanship.
Culinary Celebrations at Penthouse Bar + Grill
For those seeking a feast to complement the festivities, Penthouse Bar + Grill offers curated dining experiences designed to delight. Indulge in a specially crafted Christmas set menu featuring premium ingredients like Wagyu Kagoshima Tenderloin and Alaskan Black Cod Fish. Finish with a decadent Black Forest Christmas Log Cake, perfect for sparking the festive spirit.
Christmas Weekend Dining Details:
- Dates: 24–25 December 2024
- Lunch: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dinner: 5:30 PM – 12:00 AM
- Price: THB 4,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing for THB 2,300++
- Complimentary kids’ menu for ages 0-6; 50% discount for ages 7-12.
The celebrations continue with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner featuring an exquisite menu of premium seafood, Rougie Foie Gras, Grilled Maine Lobster, and other showstopping dishes. Guests can choose between two seatings, with the second including entertainment and exclusive packages to ring in 2025 in style.
New Year’s Eve Dining Details:
- Dates: 31 December 2024
- Price: THB 9,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing for THB 2,900++
Raise a Glass to the Holidays
The festive spirit extends to the Penthouse Cocktail Bar, where Head Mixologist Fabio Brugnolaro has crafted seasonal cocktails that capture the magic of the season. Paired with live entertainment by the dynamic LUX band, the atmosphere promises an unforgettable night of music, mixology, and celebration.
For a more intimate setting, The Mezzanine offers exclusive packages with breathtaking city views and festive cocktail creations like the Gingerbread Boy, Cherry Kiss Nog, and Bread & Brandy. Meanwhile, the Rooftop Bar invites guests to embrace panoramic views of Bangkok’s skyline, gourmet offerings, and live DJ performances for a high-energy start to the New Year.
An Afternoon of Festive Indulgence
Delight in Park Hyatt Bangkok’s Festive Afternoon Tea at the Living Room. Featuring an array of sweet and savoury creations, such as the Holly Leaf gingerbread sponge and the Santa Belt almond sponge, this elegant experience is perfect for gathering with loved ones. Toast the season with a glass of Bollinger Champagne and enjoy live entertainment to make the afternoon truly magical.
Afternoon Tea Details:
- Dates: Daily until 6 January 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM (Two seatings available)
- Price: THB 3,200++ per set for two persons
Celebrate the Season with Park Hyatt Bangkok
From artful displays to indulgent dining and vibrant celebrations, Park Hyatt Bangkok invites you to experience the joy of the festive season in unparalleled style. Whether admiring sustainable artistry, savouring gourmet delights, or toasting to new beginnings, every moment is designed to inspire and delight.