Celebrate the Season in Artful Elegance 

Experience a festive journey at Park Hyatt Bangkok, featuring sustainable art, exquisite dining, and enchanting celebrations that elevate the holiday spirit.

This festive season, Park Hyatt Bangkok transforms into a haven of elegance, creativity, and sustainability. From its remarkable art installations to indulgent dining experiences, the hotel invites you to celebrate in style and create cherished memories.

An Artful Christmas Tree with a Sustainable Twist

At the heart of this year’s festivities is an exceptional Christmas tree and showpiece, the result of a collaboration with Thai artist Saruta “Pin” Kiatparkpoom of Pin Metal Art. Designed with sustainability in mind, these stunning creations are made from discarded metal, expertly welded into intricate forms, and adorned with glass elements crafted by local artisans. The installations showcase not just artistic mastery but also the beauty of transformation—turning overlooked materials into a celebration of the holiday spirit.

Inspired by the Bai Sri Su Kwan ceremony, a sacred Thai ritual symbolising blessings and well-being, the design blends timeless local craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The result is a breathtaking centerpiece that embodies Park Hyatt Bangkok’s dedication to sustainability and cultural appreciation.

On display in the Living Room on levels 9 and 10, the Christmas tree and showpiece invite guests to pause, reflect, and revel in the joy of the season. These works of art stand as a testament to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability while highlighting the rich heritage of Thai craftsmanship.

Culinary Celebrations at Penthouse Bar + Grill

For those seeking a feast to complement the festivities, Penthouse Bar + Grill offers curated dining experiences designed to delight. Indulge in a specially crafted Christmas set menu featuring premium ingredients like Wagyu Kagoshima Tenderloin and Alaskan Black Cod Fish. Finish with a decadent Black Forest Christmas Log Cake, perfect for sparking the festive spirit.

Christmas Weekend Dining Details:

Dates: 24–25 December 2024

24–25 December 2024 Lunch: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Dinner: 5:30 PM – 12:00 AM

5:30 PM – 12:00 AM Price: THB 4,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing for THB 2,300++

THB 4,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing for THB 2,300++ Complimentary kids’ menu for ages 0-6; 50% discount for ages 7-12.

The celebrations continue with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner featuring an exquisite menu of premium seafood, Rougie Foie Gras, Grilled Maine Lobster, and other showstopping dishes. Guests can choose between two seatings, with the second including entertainment and exclusive packages to ring in 2025 in style.

New Year’s Eve Dining Details:

Dates: 31 December 2024

31 December 2024 Price: THB 9,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing for THB 2,900++