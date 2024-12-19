Celebrate La Fête 2024 in chic European style

This festive season, Le Méridien Bangkok invites you to celebrate with sophistication and style. With European-inspired culinary delights, chic hampers, and exclusive seasonal experiences, La Fête 2024: Holiday Destination promises an unforgettable holiday celebration in the cultural heart of Bangkok.

FESTIVE FEASTS TO DELIGHT YOUR PALATE

Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Day Lunch Buffets

24 December 2024, 6 pm-10 pm

25 December 2024, 12 pm-3 pm

Indulge in the festive spirit with the “Pizza, Pasta & More” live buffet at Latest

Recipe, featuring a sumptuous selection of Prime Beef dishes like Roasted Beef Prime Ribs, Beef Bourguignon, and 24-hour Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket with Spaghetti. Highlights also include Roasted Turkey with trimmings, Baked Salmon, and Beef Wellington, complemented by sushi, sashimi, and decadent desserts like Stollen Cake, Yule Log Cake, and Classic Apple Strudel.

Price: THB 2,119 net/adult | THB 1,000 net/child (6-11 years).

RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH ELEGANCE

New Year’s Eve Dinner & New Year’s Day Lunch Buffets

31 December 2024, 6 pm-10 pm

1 January 2025, 12 pm-3 pm

Bid farewell to 2024 with a glittering New Year’s Eve Dinner or kick off 2025 with a relaxing New Year’s Day Lunch. Enjoy gourmet favourites like Wagyu Beef Wellington, Roasted Turkey, and Gâteau Saint Honoré alongside an array of global flavours.

Price: THB 2,119 net/adult | THB 1,000 net/child (6-11 years).

THOUGHTFUL GIFTING WITH GOURMET HAMPERS

Le Méridien’s festive hampers make the perfect gifts for loved ones or business associates:

Le Méridien Gourmet Hamper (THB 3,840 net): Includes Christmas Pork Picnic Ham or Coffee Pork Belly Ham, Christmas Fruitcake, cookies, and sparkling wine.

La Fête Gourmet Hamper (THB 2,840 net): Features Wildflower Honey preserves, premium nuts, chocolate bars, and Araksa Tea.

Guests can also explore La Fête Goodies, offering a selection of gourmet gifts, Christmas cookies, cakes, and fine wines.

CELEBRATE IN STYLE

With its mid-century modern charm and culinary excellence, Le Méridien Bangkok ensures every guest enjoys a festive season infused with elegance and joy.