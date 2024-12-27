Centara Reserve Samui: Your Story-Driven Luxury Escape

Discover unparalleled hospitality at Centara Reserve Samui, where every moment is tailored to inspire, indulge, and create lasting memories.

Experience a New Era of Luxury

Centara Reserve Samui invites you to embark on a journey of personalised luxury at its reimagined resort on the tranquil shores of Chaweng Beach. As the first property in Centara’s curated luxury collection, Centara Reserve Samui blends colonial charm with contemporary elegance, offering an idyllic retreat just 15 minutes from Samui International Airport.

With 184 luxurious rooms, suites, and villas, this beachfront haven caters to every traveller. Whether it’s a Deluxe Garden Room with lush views, a Deluxe Ocean Room with breathtaking vistas, or a Beachfront Pool Villa, each space comes with a private terrace or balcony and the personalised service of Reserve Hosts, Centara Reserve’s modern butler experience.

Tailored Experiences for Every Guest

At Centara Reserve Samui, every detail is designed to immerse you in the beauty of Koh Samui while indulging your senses.

Culinary Delights

Explore an array of one-of-a-kind dining experiences, including:

• Act 5, offering high-end cuisine in an elegant setting.

• Salt Society, a beach bar and kitchen serving fresh seafood.

• Sa-Nga, where you can savour Thai tapas.

• The Terrace, delivering comforting classics.

For an extra touch of indulgence, unwind with 35 house-made gins at The Gin Run or enjoy a bespoke In-Room Kitchen Table menu tailored to your taste.

Wellness & Relaxation

Pamper yourself at Reserve Spa Cenvaree, where treatments rejuvenate both body and mind. Stay active at the Yoga Pavilion, join pilates classes, or take a refreshing dip in one of two stunning swimming pools. Younger guests can enjoy endless fun in the technology-free Kids Zone, complete with a wet playground.

Unforgettable Events

Whether hosting an intimate gather- ing or a grand celebration, the resort features a pre-function area, four flexible meeting spaces for up to 200 guests, and outdoor venues, including beachfront and poolside locations, accommodating up to 250 guests.

A Destination Beyond Compare

Centara Reserve Samui is more than a luxury resort—it’s a story waiting to be written. From indulgent spa experiences to vibrant dining and the unmatched beauty of Chaweng Beach, every moment invites discovery, relaxation, and connection.

Reserve your escape today and let the magic of Centara Reserve Samui create memories that last a lifetime.