Jungceylon Shines at Phuket’s 38th Patong Carnival

The 38th Annual Phuket Carnival at Patong was a dazzling celebration on 8 December 2024, marking the opening of Phuket’s vibrant tourism season. Led by Prawit Janyasittikul, CEO of Jungceylon Patong Phuket, and Tassanee heppaprasertwongsa, Chief Marketing Officer, the event featured a captivating parade under the enchanting theme, “Jungceylon: A Journey to Wonderland.”

Phuket Square Co., Ltd., alongside the Jungceylon team, brought the theme to life, creating a magical atmosphere of joy and imagination that transformed Patong Beach into a festive oasis. The colourful procession delighted both Thai and international visitors, with Lananda “Ali” Wattanasivilaikun, crowned Miss Queen Andaman Power 2024, adding elegance and spreading happiness throughout the parade.

The carnival not only showcased Patong Beach as a premier destination but also significantly boosted the local economy, drawing global travellers and encouraging growth in Phuket’s tourism sector.

With its mix of creativity, cultural charm, and community engagement, the event reaffirmed Patong Beach’s reputation as a world-class destination ready to welcome visitors from around the globe.