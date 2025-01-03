Discover a path to study medicine in Poland

Lin's International Medical Consulting, the official representative of the Medical University of Lublin and Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland, is hosting a seminar titled "Study Medicine In Poland" on Jan 11. With over 30 years of experience guiding students abroad and more than a decade of operations in Thailand, Lin's Thailand is uniquely positioned to provide expert insights into medical education opportunities in Poland.

The seminar aims to equip students and parents with essential information about pursuing a medical degree in Poland, a destination renowned for its world-class English-language medical programmes which have been refined over three decades and attract students from across the globe. Comparable to Thailand in curriculum quality and affordability, studying in Poland offers the added advantage of a European-standard education that has successfully prepared many Thai graduates to excel in their medical careers back home.

Attendees will gain valuable insights on various topics, including preparation for studying medicine abroad, opportunities for GED graduates, equivalency exam requirements and strategies for planning university entrance exams. The seminar will also address questions about exam schedules, costs and the comparative advantages of studying in Poland versus Thailand. Moreover, participants will learn how to return to Thailand for professional licensure after graduating from a Polish medical school, ensuring a smooth transition to a thriving career. Don't miss this opportunity to explore how studying medicine in Poland could be the gateway to your future in healthcare.

Date: Saturday, Jan 11

Time: 10am-12pm

Venue: Lin's Office, P.S. Tower, 21st Floor, Bangkok Conveniently accessible via BTS Asok or MRT Sukhumvit stations, just a 350m walk from the office.

Registration: Free for the first 15 participants. Seats are limited, so act quickly to secure your spot. Register now at liemgthailand.com/th/seminarform/ or call 02-258-5619.