Ring in Year of the Snake at One Bangkok

One Bangkok, a new global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, invites everyone to greet the Year of the Snake and enjoy magnificent decorations and entertainment during "One Dynasty Chinese New Year Celebration 2025", which is running until Feb 9.

Visitors can see ancient Chinese art presented in modern style through art installations in the gardens along Wireless and Rama IV roads as well as the retail zones.

Highlights include "One Dynasty Garden" designed as an earthly paradise in an emperor's garden, featuring the Flowery Dragon sculpture, the new 12m-tall Fountain Pavilion centrepiece, located at One Bangkok Park, and Treasure Box, an installation at Wireless Park that features levitating bonsai, cloud paintings and flying birds to symbolise family bonds.

Also view a stunning display of Dancing Snake And Dragon Light that represents power, prosperity and unity, at Parade Park; and Twin Dragons presented in the form of number 8 to symbolise immortality and infinite wealth, at Storeys Square.

The highlight of the festival, however, is The Celebration Of One Dynasty which will take place tomorrow at 7pm. This is a unique performance inspired by the legend of the four celestial animals -- the phoenix, white lion, black tortoise and azure dragon.

The exclusive show will feature a large LED screen, state-of-the-art lighting and sound and over 150 performers led by Baifern Pimchanok as Princess Luna, Offroad Kantapon as the Phoenix God, Daou Pittaya as the White Lion God, Sky Wongravee as the Black Tortoise God, and JJ Kritsanapoom as the Azure Dragon. At 2pm on the same day, there will be a parade of lion dances, giveaway of auspicious oranges, an activity to screen print auspicious patterns on a bag, and gachapon machines to get fortune cookies and other prizes. The parade will repeat daily at 1pm, 3pm and 6pm, until Sunday.