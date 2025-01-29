Pop Mart opens store in Central Pattaya

Pop Mart has launched its first pop-up store outside Bangkok at Central Pattaya shopping mall.

Pop Mart, a leading global producer and distributor of art toys from China, sparked worldwide craze for blind boxes as the mystery boxes excite and thrill consumers when they open them. Pop Mart is now bringing that sense of joy and mystery to collectors in Pattaya.

Located on the 1st floor of Central Pattaya shopping mall, the theme of the new pop-up store was inspired by a colourful water park. The store offers a fresh experience and spreads the "Bring Joy & Happiness" message to art toy fans in Pattaya, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and surrounding areas, as well as Thai and international tourists.

Pop Mart (Thailand)

Siriporn Plangchantuk, country general manager of Pop Mart (Thailand), revealed: "After achieving success with six locations in Bangkok, the launch of this pop-up store marks an exciting and promising start to 2025 for Pop Mart Thailand as we expand into provincial markets for the first time. We've chosen Central Pattaya shopping mall as our first provincial location due to Pattaya's potential as a major tourist destination. Pattaya is one of Thailand's key cities, known for its strong tourism sector and vibrant, diverse and modern lifestyle. We expect that the expansion of Pop Mart into provincial markets in Thailand will be just as well-received as it has been in Bangkok."

Pop Mart's products have captured art toy fans worldwide with collaboration with numerous talented artists and designers. The collaborations have resulted in products that are truly one-of-a-kind. Notable creators include Kenny Wong (creator of Molly), Lang (creator of Hirono), Nisa "Mod" Srikhamdee (creator of Crybaby) and Kasing Lung (creator of Monsters and Labubu).